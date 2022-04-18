Squirrel Girl: Marvel, Writer Ryan North Team for Scripted SXM Podcast

Fans of Marvel & writer Ryan North's Squirrel Girl have a lot to be excited about this morning, with Variety reporting exclusively that the comics publisher and North are teaming up with SiriusXM & Radio Point (podcast extension of Irony Point production company) for the six-episode scripted podcast series Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show. With Milana Vayntrub (AT&T commercials, Marvel Rising) tapped to voice lead Doreen Green aka Squirrel Girl and North writing, the new audio drama series made its debut this morning across a number of podcast suppliers. Directed by Giovanna Sardelli with original music by Justin Huertas & Steven Tran, the series also stars Crystal Lucas Perry (Nancy Whitehead), Leo Sheng (Koi Boi), Davied Morales (Chipmunk Hunk), Erica Schroeder (Tippy T. Squirrel), Tina Benko (Rachel Oskar), and Peter Hermann (Brain Drain).

Squirrel Girl has taken down Thanos and Doctor Doom — but now she faces something far more terrifying… living authentically. The new series follows Empire State University college student, Doreen Green, who has recently been outed as a superhero — The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl! Hoping to unify her personas in the public eye, Squirrel Girl has created a new student radio show on ESU's own college station. With the help of her best girlfriend, Nancy Whitehead as producer, and her best squirrel-friend, Tippy-Toe in the booth; Doreen is ready to help more people than ever with her greatest superhero advice. And when the going gets rough, she can always lean on her heroic friends: Iron Man, Spider-Man, Chipmunk Hunk, Koi Boi, and Brain Drain. However, with a call-in show comes caller anonymity, and not all the folks on the line want help – some want to crime – and crime hard! When a suspicious caller wreaks havoc on New York City, Squirrel Girl and her friends will have to put their heroics to the test and prove that once and for all Doreen Green is the uneatable Squirrel Girl.

"From the very first pitch for 'Squirrel Girl,' the first issue, I wanted the comics to be accessible so that if you don't have 50 years of Marvel knowledge, you can still enjoy it, hit the ground running, and not feel like you're left out. And that ended up being a real big part of the book. We'd have these cards that explained the villain's powers, so every reader can be like, 'I don't know who this villain is, but here's this panel saying his origin, his powers, his weaknesses.' And it was such an efficient way of getting the storytelling across," explained North, with the comic book series The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl gaining a strong, devoted fanbase over the course of its run.

North continued, "So for this podcast, I wanted the same thing, where if you had been reading the book for five years, this picks up right where it left off. But if you have not, you're not going to show up and feel like you've missed something or you're lost or you're just clueless as to what's happening — with the other added wrinkle that I know a lot of people's experience with Marvel has been through the movies. So the three tiers are like, continue the comic, make it accessible to new readers, and also people who have only ever seen the movies, let's try to make it click with them as much as possible, too. The main idea was, let's not contradict them if we don't have to. So Tony Stark is alive, we changed that because I love Tony Stark and I'm not killing him off in the podcast. But everything else is made to make it easy and familiar and accessible."