Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: for all mankind, Star City

Star City: Nagaitis, Davies, Serkis Join For All Mankind Spinoff Cast

Adam Nagaitis, Josef Davies, and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis round out the cast of AppleTV+'s "For All Mankind" Soviet-focused spinoff, Star City.

Article Summary Adam Nagaitis, Josef Davies, and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis join the cast of the Soviet-focused Star City, the "For All Mankind" spinoff.

Star City reimagines events from the Soviet perspective in the FAM universe.

New roles include a cosmonaut, an engineer, and a cosmonaut's wife in the Soviet space program.

Star City creators include Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore.

The entire crew has been assembled for For All Mankind spinoff Star City, which tells the events of the revisionist AppleTV+ sci-fi dystopian series from the Soviet perspective. Rounding out the cast are Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl), Josef Davies (Andor), and Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (Shardlake), who join stars Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Solly McLeod, Agnes O'Casey, and Alice Englert. Star City comes from For All Mankind creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore. Both shows chronicle the US-Soviet space race, where the Soviet Union was the first nation to put a man on the moon; each season of the original AppleTV+ series chronicles decades of time of the American space programs at NASA and the fictional private company Helios Aerospace.

Star City Details Behind Nagaaitis, Davies & Serkis' Roles

Nagaitis plays Valya, a highly respected cosmonaut within the Soviet Space program, according to Deadline. Davies plays Sergei, a brilliant young engineer who works at Soviet Ground Control, and Serkis will play Tanya, a cosmonaut's wife who struggles within the confined world of Star City. Wolpert and Nedivis will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers with Moore, Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, and Steve Oster and Andrew Chambliss. The announcement of Star City comes on the heels of For All Mankind's season five renewal.

Nagaitis is in the Hulu historical drama series A Thousand Blows and also starred in Paramount+'s The Agency, BBC's The Responder, IFC Films' American Star (2024), and AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Davies, best known for his work in the Sam Mendes epic World War I drama 1917 (2019), has also appeared in ITV's The Hunt for Raoul Moat and The Walk-In, Disney+'s Andor, and Netflix's Young Wallander. In addition to Hulu's Shardlake, Serkis will also star in the upcoming UKTV drama series I, Jack Wright, and the upcoming untitled Peaky Blinders film. She also appeared in Starz! Becoming Elizabeth, AppleTV+'s The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!