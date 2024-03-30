Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: alex kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, preview, star trek, star trek: discovery

Star Trek: Discovery Final Season: More Indiana Jones Than Star Wars

Star Trek: Discovery's Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise explain why the final season vibes more like "Indiana Jones" than "Star Wars."

Times have changed for Star Trek since The Next Generation, with the live-action series running seven seasons, unlike The Original Series, which ended after three seasons, and Enterprise – ending after four. In the Paramount+ era, the TNG legacy sequel Picard ended after three seasons by design, and Discovery will end after five. Guiding the journey are executive producers Alex Kurtzman and showrunner Michelle Paradise spoke with TrekMovie.com on the show's final journey after five seasons. Discovery began as the second TOS prequel series and ends as the franchise's first series set in the 32nd century, paving the way for the upcoming Starfleet Academy.

Star Trek: Discovery: Paradise and Kurtzman on What to Look Forward to in Season Five

When it comes to what Discovery fans can look for, "This season, people can look forward to action, adventure, and fun," Paradise said. "There's an exciting quest element to this season that will put our heroes in all sorts of different situations. It's a satisfying journey for the season itself and a satisfying end to the series as a whole." As far as the adventurous tone for the season. "We definitely knew that we wanted to do a quest season and obviously, probably the greatest quest ever committed to film is the 'Indiana Jones' movies," Kurtzman said. "I think there was some of that influence there. I don't know that 'Star Wars' was ever really brought up. That wasn't part of it. But certainly the idea of a quest and the idea of putting pieces together in a giant puzzle to get to a reveal."

"We internally talked about it as an Indiana Jones-type season because of that and because that series of films is known for its adventure," Paradise added. "And we just wanted to have fun with that and kind of explore a shifted tonal direction from previous seasons while, of course, maintaining all of the things that make 'Discovery,' 'Discovery.' We didn't actually talk about Star Wars or any of the other franchises in this." When it came to the sand speeders in the season premiere, "When we think of 'Indiana Jones,' we think of those archaeological expeditions and the sand and ruins and all of that," she said. "We just thought of this city in the desert, and it became kind of a thing that we started to play with. And we wanted a cool way for them to get around." For more including the extensive planning of the final season, season five's themes, the show's inspiration, references, Section 31, and more, you can check the interview here. The final season of Star Trek: Discovery premieres April 4th on Paramount+.

