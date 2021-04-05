Star Trek: Discovery Releases Season 4 Teaser; Set for 2021 Return

The hits just keep on rolling during "Star Trek First Contact Day," with news of the second season of Picard being followed by the first teaser for the fourth season return of Star Trek: Discovery. With a voiceover from Sonequa Martin-Green (Burnham), it's clear to see that our heroes will need to face a whole new line-up of dangers and challenges- more now than ever before.

Here's a look at the first teaser for the fourth season- set to hit Paramount+ sometime later this year.

Here's a look back at the good news Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for and finally got in October 2020- that a fourth season was given a green light and production was ready to start soon (though a wee bit later than expected):

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see in the official trailer. Season three premieres Thursday, October 15, on CBS All Access- with new episodes of the 13-episode third season released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

In the following clip, Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham) and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker) are already knee-deep in trouble – and this was just the second season opener:

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 starred Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), and David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker). Michelle Yeoh guest stars as Philippa Georgiou. Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.