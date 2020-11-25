Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: Burnham Faces the Fallout

One of the things we love about Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), especially during the third season of CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery is her willingness to trust her instincts and dive into what needs to be done. Does it matter if it's a universe 900+ years in the future that she's only now starting to learn about? Nope, and for the most part, it's "consequences be damned" (as long as it's only herself at risk)- and as we found out by the end of last week's episode, that comes with a price. In this case, that price is being demoted from Saru's (Doug Jones) first officer after she disobeyed orders to join Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) on a mission to rescue Book (David Ajala)- and some valuable Starfleet intel regarding the Burn.

As you're about to see in the following preview images and sneak previews, Burnham won't have much time to catch her breath as she's called upon to represent the Federation in negotiations over what to do with the newly-discovered intel. Meanwhile, it looks like Saru has a position to fill:

Star Trek: Discovery season 3, episode 7 "Unification III": While grappling with the fallout of her recent actions, and what her future might hold, Burnham agrees to represent the Federation in an intense debate about the release of politically sensitive – but highly valuable – Burn data.

Now here's a look at the promo for "Unification III" as well as the sneak preview shown at the end of last week's The Ready Room with Wil Wheaton:

Here's a look back at that fourth season announcement news that Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for, along with some surprising news about when work on the season kicks off:

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see in the official trailer. Season three premiered on October 15 on CBS All Access- with new episodes of the 13-episode third season released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, Adil Hussain (Aditya Sahil), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray). Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.