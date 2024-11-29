Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Michael Dorn, Star Trek Picard

Star Trek: Michael Dorn Open to Worf Return (But It's Complicated)

Michael Dorn takes a "never say never" approach to his future in Star Trek as Worf, explaining why the series process is complicated.

It's not a stretch to say things might have been easier back in the day to sell ideas, but it's not so simple anymore as cast, crew, and fans of Star Trek: Picard found out when Paramount decided to sit on their hands on the backdoor pilot that didn't become a reality with Star Trek: Legacy. When we last saw the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D from The Next Generation, everyone shared a round of drinks to go with a final round of poker, similar to the TNG finale in 1993's "All Good Things…" While things were far more optimistic back then as the crew went on to be featured in the franchise's next four cinematic entries, things look a bit grimmer now, even in the age of streaming where you expect studio executives to be far looser on expanding projects. Various TNG cast members like Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes keep that door open, but others, like Marina Sirtis, remain more skeptical Legacy ever happens given Paramount's inaction. Michael Dorn, who played Worf across TNG, Deep Space Nine, and the third and final season of Picard, shared his thoughts on his future as the beloved Klingon officer.

Michael Dorn on Gearing Towards Retirement and Star Trek Future

"When we did the first one on 'The Next Generation,' that card game, you knew that we were saying goodbye to these guys in this genre," Dorn told Star Trek: Explorer (via TrekMovie.com). "We went straight from shooting The Next Generation finale to shooting the first movie. We got that. I never thought that this was going to be a goodbye. I didn't think so, but the thing was, they just let the camera roll. We were out of character a lot and being ourselves. The one thing I tell everybody is that you never say never in Star Trek. You just never say never. It's one of those things where it's going to be around at some point."

Dorn found himself in a unique situation where he could play Worf in not only the TNG films but also as a DS9 cast member joining in season four. At the end of DS9, Worf was more entrenched in the affairs of the Klingon empire while also maintaining his duties for Starfleet. At the time of Picard, we discover him not only promoted to the rank of captain but also working on an investigation concerning a conspiracy between the Changelings and the Borg to try one last time to overthrow the Federation with the assistance of Cmdr. Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) and Cmdr. Ro Laren (Michelle Forbes). The latter was a dramatic surprise, considering when we last saw the character on TNG, she defected to the insurrectionist group, the Marquis. We find out she found her way back to the Federation and made a penance, but the scars remained fresh for her former captain, Jean-Luc (Stewart).

As far as clarifying Dorn's stance on Worf's return, "Again, I would never say never, I would never say, 'Oh, this is it' at all. But, many things have to happen for Worf to come back," he said. "It takes twenty things falling into place, and, in this business, you just don't have that sort of a system anymore, where there's that one creative guy who goes, 'You know what? We need this. Make it happen,' or 'Oh, that's not a bad idea. Let me hear it.' It's a different world, and I don't know what it means anymore. And I actually am slowly but surely retiring."

As far as where Picard ended and Legacy begins, the Picard series finale closed with a few teases with the rebranded U.S.S. Titan-A to the Enterprise-G with Captain Seven (Jeri Ryan), first officer Cmdr. Musiker, and Ensign Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), fly off into space for new adventures, and the end-credits scene teases John de Lancie's Q returning and eager to test the younger Picard offspring at his quarters like he did Jean-Luc. When and if Legacy happens depends on showrunner Terry Matalas' availability given his current commitments, including the upcoming Disney+ untitled Marvel's Vision series starring Paul Bettany. All seasons of TNG, DS9, and Picard are available on Paramount+. You can check out Dorn on his latest Fox animated series, Krapopolis on Fox.

