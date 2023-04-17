Star Trek: Picard, Justified, Scrubs, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Yellowjackets, The Umbrella Academy, Star Trek: Picard, The Last of Us, Scrubs, The Boys, Justified & more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Bruno Mars with "Young Girls," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Love Is Blind: The Reunion Special, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, HBO's The Last of Us, Scrubs reunion movie, Amazon's The Boys, Disney+'s The Acolyte, The CW's Riverdale, FX's Justified, NBC's Saturday Night Live, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Yellowjackets, Justified, Star Trek: Picard, The Umbrella Academy, Scrubs & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, April 17, 2023:

Love Is Blind & Can't Be Live-Streamed: Netflix Reunion Special Fail

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 4 Review: We're Going for Moose

The Umbrella Academy: Last Line of Series Finale Officially Written

Star Trek: Picard/Matalas Video: Times Square Goes "Next Generation"

The Last of Us "Should Be Around for A While": Co-Creator Craig Mazin

Scrubs Star Christa Miller Comments on Reunion Movie: "We're On It!"

The Boys: JDM & Jensen Ackles Are Spoiler-Safe; Our Soldier Boy Theory

The Acolyte Showrunner on Learning from Rian Johnson's "The Last Jedi"

Riverdale Season 7: S07E04, S07E05 & S07E06 Overviews, Images Released

SNL Cast, Ana de Armas, Karol G Shine (But Is That It For Season 48?)

Star Trek: Picard, Justified, Spartacus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek And The Borg In The Daily LITG, 16th April 2023

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Matalas on [SPOILER] Fate; Actor Comments

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.