Star Trek And The Borg In The Daily LITG, 16th April 2023
An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, and the past few years, as well as which comic creators have birthdays today!
Welcome to the Daily LITG.
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Matalas Clarifies Borg Timeline Confusion
- Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation" Preview: They ARE The Cavalry
- Dawn Of DC Primer Special Edition To Include 2023 Secret Files
- McFarlane Toys Unveils 3,000 Piece DC Multiverse The Flash Figure
- Page One From Batman #900, Will This Change Batman Forever? Spoilers
- Bones Star Michaela Conlin Is All Aboard Series Revival Bandwagon
- Superman Gossip – Revealing A Secret Identity (Spoilers)
- NECA Reveals Batman 1989 Utility Belt Prop Replica Bundle Set
- Sting Betrays WWE on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan's Slippery Surprise
- Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 6 "Qui" Images: Callie & Officer McCreepy
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- The Green Turtle Fights the War in Blazing Comics, up for Auction
- Mike Grover Auctions Deeply Dave Webcomic For Print to Henry Holt
- Now Bad Idea Is Doing Trading Cards – But Only for Donuts
- Sheena's Legacy and Marvel's Lorna, the Jungle Queen, at Auction
- A Very Early Alex Toth Green Lantern in All-American Comics #92
- Will Eisner's Uncle Sam in National Comics #3 in the Philippines
- Batman #900 In The Daily LITG, 15th April 2023
LITG one year ago, DC overhaul
- DC To Get A Complete Overhaul Before Sell Off
- The Umbrella Academy S03 Intros Five & Sloane: UA/SA Number Fives
- What Is Now In 12KM Strange Eggs In Pokémon GO As Of April 2022?
- DC Comics July 2022 Solicits In Full- Mostly But Not Entirely, Batman
- DC Cancels The Ezra Miller Flash Movie Prequel
- DC Comics July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- Kevin Conroy, The Voice Of Batman The Animated Series, Joins DC Pride
- DC To Cancel Aquamen In July 2022
- Rick and Morty/James Gunn – Karen Gillan Denies Rumors: "It's Not Me!"
- Titans Season 4 Director Shares Diop, Potter, Orpin & Lycurgo Looks
- Dark Horse Plans 650+ Page Halo Comics Collection
- Grant Morrison's First Novel, Luda, To Be Published By Del Rey
- DC-Loving Long Beach Mayor Wants DC to Be More Like Marvel
- Marvel Prepares Comic Shops With Details Of Free Fortnite Downloads
- DC Comics July 2022 Solicits In Full- Mostly But Not Entirely, Batman
- Marvel Unlimited Drops All X Lives & Deaths Of Wolverine Ahead Of Time
- Frank Miller 3 Year Exclusive With FanExpo – Aside From SDCC & NYCC
- Gregg Katzman Leaves Valiant, Nic Osborn Promoted, Cody White Joins
- The Hollow, New YA Horror Graphic Novel by Che Grayson & Taylor Keith
- Liam Sharp's Starhenge (Finally) From Image Comics In July
- Obi-Wan The Clone Trooper in Marvel Star Wars July 2022 Solicitations
- Flash Facts In The Daily LITG, 15th of April 2022
LITG two years ago, Polaris Comes First
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- It's Official – Polaris Has Won The X-Men Vote
- Star Trek: Julie Nimoy Talks Ethan Peck's New Spock, William Shatner
- New Amsterdam: Anupam Kher Not Returning Amid Wife's Health Crisis
- X-Men By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus In Time For Christmas
- Andrew Wheeler, DC Comics & The Future Of JLQ – Justice League Queer
- Marvel Confirms Sunspot And Cannonball Lost the X-Men Vote
- Team GO Rocket Teaser Removed From Pokemon GO Blog Post
- The Beginning After the End: Interview with Writer TurtleMe
- Rick Grimes and Clementine Return To The Walking Dead In Skybound X
- Transformers Decepticon Jetfire Receives Life-Action threezero Figure
- Not On The Boat Or The Street – Secrets In Batman/Catwoman Special
- Dark Horse Recalls And Reprints Jenny Zero #1, Goes To $30 on eBay
- Printwatch: Department Of Truth, Nottingham and Home #1 New Printings
- Image to Publish The Art Of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe
- Brave And The Bold #72 Featuring Wild Flash/Spectre Cover On Auction
- Eve #1 Outsells Something Is Killing The Children and Once & Future
- Batman #202 On Auction Today At ComicConnect Today
- Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal #1: AWA Unveils Variant Cover
- Batman #1 CCG 8.0 Already Over Half A Million At Auction
- DC Delays Robert Venditti and Althea Martinez' Superman Story Again
- Vote, Vote Vote For Krakoa in the Daily LITG, 15th April 2021
LITG three years ago, Marvel was furloughing comics creators
And something was happening in wrestling.
- WWE: Alexa Bliss Schools Ronda Rousey on Wrestling Industry
- Marvel Tells More Comics Creators to Stop Work For Now
- Ronda Rousey Double Breaks Kayfabe to Admit Comments are a Work
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Daredevil Star Deborah Ann Woll on Current Career Woes; Cast Responds
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
- "Dune" Casting of Feyd Harkonnen Spotted on IMDb, then Vanishes
LITG: Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Kim DeMulder, comic book inker
- Paul Rivoche, artist on Andromeda, Gotham Knights and Tom Strong.
- Steve Haynie, comics letterer
- James Lundy, owner/managing director of Edinburgh Comic Con.
- Andy Lee, comic book artist.
- Adelso Corona, inker on Deadpool and Major X.
- Allen Berrebbi, CFO of Future Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
