Star Trek And The Borg In The Daily LITG, 16th April 2023

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

The ten most popular stories yesterday

Countdown to
CBS
  1. Star Trek: Picard Season 3: Matalas Clarifies Borg Timeline Confusion
  2. Star Trek: Picard "The Last Generation" Preview: They ARE The Cavalry
  3. Dawn Of DC Primer Special Edition To Include 2023 Secret Files
  4. McFarlane Toys Unveils 3,000 Piece DC Multiverse The Flash Figure
  5. Page One From Batman #900, Will This Change Batman Forever? Spoilers
  6. Bones Star Michaela Conlin Is All Aboard Series Revival Bandwagon 
  7. Superman Gossip – Revealing A Secret Identity (Spoilers)
  8. NECA Reveals Batman 1989 Utility Belt Prop Replica Bundle Set
  9. Sting Betrays WWE on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan's Slippery Surprise 
  10. Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 6 "Qui" Images: Callie & Officer McCreepy

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, DC overhaul

DC Comics Publishing Numbers Will Be Cut From 20-25%
DC Comics logo
  1. DC To Get A Complete Overhaul Before Sell Off
  2. The Umbrella Academy S03 Intros Five & Sloane: UA/SA Number Fives
  3. What Is Now In 12KM Strange Eggs In Pokémon GO As Of April 2022?
  4. DC Comics July 2022 Solicits In Full- Mostly But Not Entirely, Batman
  5. DC Cancels The Ezra Miller Flash Movie Prequel
  6. DC Comics July 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
  7. Kevin Conroy, The Voice Of Batman The Animated Series, Joins DC Pride
  8. DC To Cancel Aquamen In July 2022
  9. Rick and Morty/James Gunn – Karen Gillan Denies Rumors: "It's Not Me!"
  10. Titans Season 4 Director Shares Diop, Potter, Orpin & Lycurgo Looks
  11. Dark Horse Plans 650+ Page Halo Comics Collection
  12. Grant Morrison's First Novel, Luda, To Be Published By Del Rey
  13. DC-Loving Long Beach Mayor Wants DC to Be More Like Marvel
  14. Marvel Prepares Comic Shops With Details Of Free Fortnite Downloads
  15. DC Comics July 2022 Solicits In Full- Mostly But Not Entirely, Batman
  16. Marvel Unlimited Drops All X Lives & Deaths Of Wolverine Ahead Of Time
  17. Frank Miller 3 Year Exclusive With FanExpo – Aside From SDCC & NYCC
  18. Gregg Katzman Leaves Valiant, Nic Osborn Promoted, Cody White Joins
  19. The Hollow, New YA Horror Graphic Novel by Che Grayson & Taylor Keith
  20. Liam Sharp's Starhenge (Finally) From Image Comics In July
  21. Obi-Wan The Clone Trooper in Marvel Star Wars July 2022 Solicitations
  22. Flash Facts In The Daily LITG, 15th of April 2022

LITG two years ago, Polaris Comes First

Polaris Comes First - The Daily LITG, 15th April 2021
Polaris Comes First – The Daily LITG, 15th April 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. It's Official – Polaris Has Won The X-Men Vote
  2. Star Trek: Julie Nimoy Talks Ethan Peck's New Spock, William Shatner
  3. New Amsterdam: Anupam Kher Not Returning Amid Wife's Health Crisis
  4. X-Men By Jonathan Hickman Omnibus In Time For Christmas
  5. Andrew Wheeler, DC Comics & The Future Of JLQ – Justice League Queer
  6. Marvel Confirms Sunspot And Cannonball Lost the X-Men Vote
  7. Team GO Rocket Teaser Removed From Pokemon GO Blog Post
  8. The Beginning After the End: Interview with Writer TurtleMe
  9. Rick Grimes and Clementine Return To The Walking Dead In Skybound X
  10. Transformers Decepticon Jetfire Receives Life-Action threezero Figure
  11. Not On The Boat Or The Street – Secrets In Batman/Catwoman Special
  12. Dark Horse Recalls And Reprints Jenny Zero #1, Goes To $30 on eBay
  13. Printwatch: Department Of Truth, Nottingham and Home #1 New Printings
  14. Image to Publish The Art Of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe
  15. Brave And The Bold #72 Featuring Wild Flash/Spectre Cover On Auction
  16. Eve #1 Outsells Something Is Killing The Children and Once & Future
  17. Batman #202 On Auction Today At ComicConnect Today
  18. Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal #1: AWA Unveils Variant Cover
  19. Batman #1 CCG 8.0 Already Over Half A Million At Auction
  20. DC Delays Robert Venditti and Althea Martinez' Superman Story Again
  21. Vote, Vote Vote For Krakoa in the Daily LITG, 15th April 2021

LITG three years ago, Marvel was furloughing comics creators

And something was happening in wrestling.

  1. WWE: Alexa Bliss Schools Ronda Rousey on Wrestling Industry
  2. Marvel Tells More Comics Creators to Stop Work For Now
  3. Ronda Rousey Double Breaks Kayfabe to Admit Comments are a Work
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. Daredevil Star Deborah Ann Woll on Current Career Woes; Cast Responds
  6. DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  7. Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
  8. Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  9. Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
  10. "Dune" Casting of Feyd Harkonnen Spotted on IMDb, then Vanishes

LITG: Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Kim DeMulder, comic book inker
  • Paul Rivoche, artist on Andromeda, Gotham Knights and Tom Strong.
  • Steve Haynie, comics letterer
  • James Lundy, owner/managing director of Edinburgh Comic Con.
  • Andy Lee, comic book artist.
  • Adelso Corona, inker on Deadpool and Major X.
  • Allen Berrebbi, CFO of Future Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

