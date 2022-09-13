Star Trek: Picard Reuniting "The Next Generation" Cast at NYCC & More

While Star Trek Day was there to celebrate the entire franchise, Picard didn't offer a whole lot aside from the official teaser. There was some representation from the cast with Sir Patrick Stewart (Picard) and series holdovers Jeri Ryan (Seven) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi). New York Comic Con will now get the entire reunited cast of Next Generation that will also appear in the third and final season of Picard, including the aforementioned Stewart. Joining him will be Jonathan Frakes (Riker), LeVar Burton (La Forge), Gates McFadden (Crusher), Brent Spiner (Data), Marina Sirtis (Troi), and Michael Dorn (Worf).

Maybe Some Clues to Who Brent Spiner Will Play in Picard Season 3?

While it's confirmed the bulk of the cast will reprise their TNG, it's not known what role (s) Spiner will play since Data "died" in the season one finale when his former captain helped delete the last of his consciousness. The actor has played more Soong ancestors in Dr. Alton Soong in season one and the villainous Dr. Adam Soong in season two. While Data's body is destroyed, Lore and B-4's parts are still around, not to mention the narrative possibilities of holograms making it possible to see Spiner in the white android makeup again.

Other Star Trek Shows at NYCC

Also joining the cast on October 8 are executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry, and Terry Matalas. Other "Star Trek" shows represented at NYCC are Discovery, which stars Sonequa Martin-Green, set to be joined by Kurtzman and others; and the animated Prodigy, set to resume their adventures on Paramount+. Cast represented for the Nickelodeon series are Kate Mulgrew (Janeway), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Brett Gray (Dal), and Jameela Jamil (Asencia). Joining them are Kurtzman, Roddenberry along with other EPs Kevin Hageman and Ben Hibon. Star Trek: Picard is set to premiere in February 2023, while Prodigy part two of season one premieres on October 27th.