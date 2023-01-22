Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Confirms Trailer Drop Next Sunday Paramount+ released a teaser confirming the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer will drop during CBS' & NFL's AFC Championship Game halftime.

On Sunday, January 29th, the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the winner of today's Buffalo Bills/Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL's AFC Championship Game to determine who will be heading to the Super Bowl next month. So why does that matter to Star Trek: Picard fans? Because during the halftime of the game (which gets underway at around 6:30 pm ET), they're going to be treated to a look at the official trailer for the third & final season of the Sir Patrick Stewart-starring series. And just to make it official, we even have a new teaser combining the best of Starfleet and the NFL:

Here's a look at the teaser that was released earlier today for the trailer release, followed by a look back at what we know about what's to come for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard:

Allies and adversaries will go head to head in an epic clash. Watch the AFC Championship Game on @NFLonCBS next Sunday, January 29 to see the official trailer for #StarTrekPicard's final season during halftime. pic.twitter.com/J8JNhvEGoz — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) January 22, 2023

Looking Ahead to Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Thanks to The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory), we have a preview clip from next month's return episode. And it does an excellent job of setting up the season as Jen-Luc receives a mysterious encrypted transmission. But more than the message, the bigger mystery is why it's coming through a 20-year-old-plus Enterprise-D communicator. So check out the clip below (beginning around the 28:45 mark), and then get caught up on the previously-released previews that hit over the past few months (with the series returning on February 16th):

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series. In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Daniel Davis is set to reprise his ST: TNG role as Professor Moriarty.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premieres on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.

And here's a look at the most recent preview images released for the upcoming third & final season, as well as the season key art released during the show's TCA winter press event: