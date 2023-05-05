Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Shares Alice Krige/Borg Queen BTS Video Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas shared a behind-the-scenes video of Alice Krige in the recording booth returning as the Borg Queen.

The final season of Star Trek: Picard showed several triumphant returns saving their biggest reveal for last (aside from The Next Generation flagship in U.S.S. Enterprise-D) in the return of the original Borg Queen. While the physical body was portrayed by Jane Edwina Seymour, the distinguishable voice behind it was First Contact (1996) star Alice Krige. Showrunner and executive producer Terry Matalas shared a behind-the-scenes eight-second clip with the caption, "Alice the Queen," showing Krige in the recording booth saying, "Home…he is home," referring to Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) assimilated and now known as Võx to his father Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in the Picard series finale "The Last Generation."

Alice Krige's Return to Star Trek

The South African actress originally physically played the role in the Jonathan Frakes film providing an official voice to TNG's greatest adversary introduced in the season two episode "Q, Who?" when Q (John de Lancie) hurled the Enterprise to the delta quadrant to face them finding themselves overwhelmingly outmatched before Q sends them back following Jean-Luc's plea. It wasn't the last time, as their next encounter with the Borg was in the season three cliffhanger "The Best of Both Worlds," which found the captain assimilated and turned into Locutus.

The Borg would be a recurring villain that saw them referenced in several other Star Trek spinoffs, including Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise, before making their return in Picard season one. The Borg Queen would also be played by Susanna Thompson on Voyager and the late Annie Wersching in season two of Picard. Krige would reprise the role in the Voyager series finale "Endgame" and make a cameo in the Paramount+ animated series Lower Decks in the episode "I, Excretus." "The Last Generation" would also see "The Best of Both Worlds" guest star Elizabeth Dennehy reprise her role as Lt. Cmdr. Elizabeth Shelby, now an admiral, but meeting a grim fate in Frontier Day on the Enterprise-F on the Paramount+ series.