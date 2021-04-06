Star Trek: Prodigy: Kate Mulgrew Discusses, Previews Animated Janeway

Keeping the "Star Trek First Contact Day" celebrations flowing, Paramount+ shared a more extensive look at "Star Trek" universe EP Alex Kurtzman and showrunners Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman's upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. While our previous preview offered a look at the young voyagers, this round introduced viewers to the animated Capt. Kathryn Janeway, with Kate Mulgrew returning to the role but with a twist- this "Janeway" is an emergency training hologram meant to save our young adventurers. over the course of the 20-episode series (which will also air on Nickelodeon):

During today's panel, Mulgrew and the Hagemans discussed how Star Trek: Prodigy will appeal to younger viewers and the influence that Mulgrew had on the design of her animated counterpart- and the changes she wanted to make:

"This show is really for younger kids. As somebody who grew up watching certain shows that spoke to me as a kid, but then also spoke to my parents so that my parents could watch it with me, I think that speaks very much to one of the things that Trek does right. Families watch it together. A parent can watch it with their children. And this show is going to be for our youngest audience so far, but I think given the scope and scale of it it's not really going to look like anything you've seen before in that we have a really cinematic approach to what we're doing,' said Kurtzman.

Stemming from Trollhunters scribes Kevin and Dan Hageman as well as Ramsey Naito, Nick's Animation Production and Development EVP, the series has tapped Ben Hibon (Codehunters) to direct, co-executive produce, and serve as the creative lead of the network's new animated series.. Star Trek: Prodigy comes from CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' new animation arm, plus Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will serve as executive producers, as will Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and the Hageman siblings, with Aaron Baiers as a co-executive producer.