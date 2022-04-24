Star Trek: Prodigy Star Kate Mulgrew Discusses Series & Voyager Ties

Contemporary Star Trek shows on Paramount+ never miss an opportunity to reference past canon especially when its contemporary stars like Patrick Stewart and Kate Mulgrew. Stewart is the current star of Picard, which constantly refers to the actor's original signature series in The Next Generation. The same can be said of Mulgrew, the current star of the animated series Prodigy, which refers to her former series Voyager. Recently, the actress spoke with Radio Times explaining how creative the showrunners and writers integrate the content.

"Well, of course [it connects]," Mulgrew explained regarding how Prodigy revisits past canon. "I think as it unfolds, there will be more and more of that. You're hitting on a point that's terribly important, and it's that the fans love it by association. They remember very clearly the important and significant moments in Voyager lore, in Next Gen lore, and in The Original Series lore. And when that is sparked by a moment or some sort of correlation, it's delightful. If you're a little newcomer, you're not only going to enjoy it but your mother's going to be whispering, 'Janeway did that in the third season…' Do you understand? It's going to be an education, and at the same time, it's a relationship unfolding."

There was a tidbit offered for Kathryn Janeway's former first officer in Chakotay (Robert Beltran), who was revealed to have been promoted to captain late in season one of the Star Trek: Prodigy future. "There's a lot of exciting stuff with Chakotay in the second season," Mulgrew's co-star Angus Imrie, who plays Zero, teased. "A little tease," added Mulgrew. "Just a little." The animated series is a Nickelodeon production that airs on the cable network in addition to the streaming platform Paramount+. The series follows a ragtag group of adolescent aliens who take control of the experimental U.S.S. Protostar with the guidance of the holographic Kathryn Janeway (Mulgrew) also stars Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, John Noble, Jimmi Simpson, and Bonnie Gordon.