Star Trek: SNW – Number One & Spock Save Paramount Mountain, Not Kenny

When VicaomCBS and Paramount+ aren't busy going after folks on social media for sharing screencaps from the still-not-released newest teaser for their Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn & Ethan Peck-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (we kid because we love, so everyone chill), they continue to put out these really cool "Paramount Mountain"-themed promo videos for the streaming service. What makes the one released over the weekend especially impressive is that it at least offers us what could be considered "new footage" of Romijn's Una Chin-Riley aka Number One and Peck's Spock. And we're checking in with them not a moment too soon, as a "sexy rain" in the form of the bucket from the Flashdance prop department threatens the duo as well as a number of other familiar faces (we'll leave some of the surprises for you to see). And as you can see, it's a danger that Number One and Christine Baranski (The Good Fight) appreciate the magnitude of…

But clearly, it's not the first one of its kind that Spock's experienced before:

Thankfully, an Avengers: Endgame-like team-up of some of Paramount's most powerful players was able to repel the sexy rain… but there were casualties:

But thanks to "Yellowstone" prequel series star Tim McGraw, Kenny's death will not go unmourned:

Now here's a look at the full promo, with serious props to the team responsible for putting these together because they've continued to be a ton of fun since they first started prior to the name change:

With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to lift off on May 5th, here's a look back at the official cast announcement teaser that was released last fall:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Absentia) has been tapped as the score composer for the series original score. Jeff Russo (Star Trek: Discovery & Picard, Legion) composed the main and titles music. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.