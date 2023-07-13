Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, season 2, star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E06 Clip: Pelia's Shocking Discovery

Here's a sneak peek at what's to come NEXT week with Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 6, "Lost in Translation."

Okay, you should pretty much know the deal by now. Because S02E05 "Charades" is less than 12 hours old streaming-wise, we're going to avoid any spoilers in this post for the most recent episode of Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. But that doesn't mean that we won't pass along a sneak preview for next week's episode, S02E06 "Lost in Translation" – and that comes to us courtesy of Wil Wheaton and The Ready Room podcast. In the following clip, Pelia (Carol Kane) makes a startling discovery – sabotage.

Here's a look at the entire episode of The Ready Room (definitely worth a watch) – with a sneak preview for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E06 "Lost in Translation" kicking in at around the 27:30 mark:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Here's a look at what's ahead for the second season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – followed by a rundown of what we previously learned about the new season:

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

