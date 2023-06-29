Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, star trek, strange new worlds, trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Ep. 4 Early Preview Released

Wil Wheaton & The Ready Room didn't waste any time getting us a preview for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E04 "Among the Lotus Eaters."

Okay, so you know how things roll around here on Thursdays. Because the latest chapter of Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is only hours old, we're holding off on dropping any details about it here in the post. That said? We can't pass up the chance to get a preview for the next episode out to you as soon as possible – and that's how we got to where we are right now. Because thanks to Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room, we're getting a chance to hear from Paul Wesley (James T. Kirk) about how it feels tackling such an iconic role, go behind the scenes on filming in Toronto, relive some of Star Trek's biggest "timey-wimey" experiences, and more. And then, to wrap things up, we have a sneak preview of S02E04 "Among the Lotus Eaters" – with an away mission not going as well as it could for Pike, La'An (Christina Chong), and M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun).

Directed by Eduardo Sánchez and written by Kirsten Beyer & Davy Perez (and beginning at around the 29:25 mark), here's a look at that sneak preview for S02E04 "Among the Lotus Eaters" that was aired during The Ready Room:

And here's a look at what's ahead for the second season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – followed by a rundown of what we previously learned about the new season:

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

