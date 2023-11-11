Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: 3 Body Problem, bctv daily dispatch, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, SAG-AFTRA, star trek: Lower Decks, stranger things 5, The Rookie, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, X-Men '97, yu yu hakusho

Star Trek, The Rookie, X-Men '97, MOTU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Yu Yu Hakusho, SAG-AFTRA, Tomb Raider, MOTU, Star Trek, X-Men '97, Stranger Things 5, The Rookie & more!

Article Summary Welcome back to Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch - where we say **** the analytics!

For Saturday morning, November 11th, we have Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, SAG-AFTRA, Netflix's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, and Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

We also have Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, and Netflix's Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Let's not forget BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's Merry Little Batman, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount's Star Trek Universe, and much more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, SAG-AFTRA, Netflix's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, Netflix's Star Trek: Lower Decks, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's Merry Little Batman, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, ABC's The Rookie, Paramount's Star Trek Universe & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Yu Yu Hakusho, SAG-AFTRA, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, 3 Body Problem, Star Trek: Lower Decks, X-Men '97, Stranger Things 5, The Rookie, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 11, 2023:

Yu Yu Hakusho Scares Up December Debut on Netflix (TEASER, KEY ART)

Always Sunny: What Matt Shakman Learned From Directing The Gang

SAG-AFTRA National Board Approves Deal; Union Members Set to Vote

AEW Rampage Preview: Live Episode Dares to Challenge WWE Tonight

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Lands Late 2024; Doug Cockle as Geralt

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Netflix Offers BTS Preview

The Marvels Is An Enjoyable, Solid Film, And That Is Okay {Review}

Watch SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher's Press Conference Here

Masters of the Universe Teaser: The "Revolution" Will Be Streamed

3 Body Problem Arrives on Netflix in March (KEY ART, SNEAK PEEK)

Star Trek: Lower Decks: McNeill on McMahan's Nick Locarno Return Pitch

Doctor Who 60th Images: 14th Doctor, Donna, Toymaker & Beep the Meep

Merry Little Batman Preview Images: Damian, Batman, Joker & More

X-Men '97: Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Is Liking What He's Seeing

Stranger Things 5: David Harbour Expects Start "In a Couple of Days"

The Rookie Creator "Ready" for Season 6 Start, Has Script to Prove It

Dragon Ball Z Gets New Flavor from G Fuel Energy Drink: Evil Emperor

Star Trek Family Celebrates SAG-AFTRA Strike End: Mount, Navia & More

Avatar, Mephisto, Arcane, The Boys, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!