Avatar, Mephisto, Arcane, The Boys, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stranger Things, The Simpsons, SNL, Avatar, The Umbrella Academy, Arcane, WandaVision, The Boys, and more!
- Welcome back to Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch - Thursday, November 10th.
- We're looking at Netflix's Stranger Things, FOX's The Simpsons, ABC's The Rookie: Feds, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, BBC's Doctor Who, SAG-AFTRA, NBC's Saturday Night Live, STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur, and WWE/Vince McMahon.
- In addition, we also look at Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, FX's Fargo, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Netflix's Arcane, and HBO's True Detective: Night Country.
- And don't forget AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Disney+'s WandaVision, Disney+'s Loki, Prime Video's The Boys, ABC's The Golden Bachelor, Max's Bookie, and more!.
Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Stranger Things, FOX's The Simpsons, ABC's The Rookie: Feds, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, BBC's Doctor Who, SAG-AFTRA, NBC's Saturday Night Live, STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur, WWE/Vince McMahon, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, FX's Fargo, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Netflix's Arcane, HBO's True Detective: Night Country, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Disney+'s WandaVision, Disney+'s Loki, Prime Video's The Boys, ABC's The Golden Bachelor, Max's Bookie, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stranger Things, The Simpsons, Doctor Who, Saturday Night Live, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Umbrella Academy, Arcane, WandaVision, The Boys & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 10, 2023:
Stranger Things 5: "Thunderbolts" Move Good News for David Harbour?
The Simpsons EPs Respond to Homer-Strangling-Bart "Clickbaiting" News
The Rookie: Feds: ABC Cancels Niecy Nash-Betts-Starring Spinoff Series
Fear the Walking Dead S08E10 Trailer: Another Deal Up Victor's Sleeve?
Doctor Who Christmas Special 2024 Now Filming; Nicola Coughlan Stars
SAG-AFTRA: Drescher, Crabtree-Ireland Message Shares Deal Highlights
SNL Promo: Timothée Chalamet's REALLY Glad SAG-AFTRA Strike Is Over
Spartacus: House of Ashur: STARZ Greenlights Steven S. DeKnight Series
Vince McMahon Selling 8.4 Million Shares of TKO; What Does it Mean?
Avatar: The Last Airbender Arrives This February (TEASER, IMAGES)
Fargo Season 5 Teaser: Even Dot's Got a Breaking Point, 'Ya Know
Squid Game: The Challenge: Hwang Dong-hyuk Goes BTS of Reality Series
The Umbrella Academy Cast Teases Final Season (VIDEO); S04 Key Art
Arcane Season 2 Drops November 2024; Steinfeld, Purnell, Leung Return
Sandman, Rookie, Night Court, Ghosts & More Production Return Updates
True Detective: Night Country Preview Images Spotlight Series Cast
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Manish Dayal Joins "Book of Carol" Cast
Golden Jets, Young Bucks Rehash Painful Memories of Founding AEW
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Beams Down to Netflix This December
WandaVision Director Matt Shakman Sets Record Straight on Mephisto
Samoa Joe Vacates ROH Title for AEW Gold, Cheese Off The Chadster
Loki Season 2 Finale Teaser: "All Your Questions Will Be Answered"
Mariah May Debuts on AEW Dynamite, Stabbing WWE in the Back
The Boys: Eric Kripke Shares Big Season 4 Update; Gen V Timeline
MJF Defends Title on TV Days After Seth Rollins in Blatant Ripoff
The Golden Bachelor: The Fall's Best New Show & One Of Reality's Best
Bookie: Max Trailer Previews Chuck Lorre, Charlie Sheen Reunion Series
SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends, The Boys Returns & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
