AEW Rampage Preview: Live Episode Dares to Challenge WWE Tonight

FTR vs Komander and Vikingo on a special live episode of AEW Rampage? And maybe Danhausen too? 🙄 The Chadster urges: Stick with SmackDown! 🤼‍♂️✨

Ohhh, Auughh man! So unfair! 👎👎 Tonight on AEW Rampage, The Chadster has learned that there's going to be a match that quite frankly, just cheeses The Chadster off. 🧀🧀 It's FTR (FTR Bald and FTR Hair) vs. Komander and El Hijo del Vikingo, and if The Chadster knows anything, it's that this match couldn't get any further from what the wrestling business should be.💥💥

Let The Chadster tell you why. FTR – the team that learned everything The Chadster loves about wrestling at the WWE Performance Center – has betrayed what WWE stands for, by going up against two luchadores, known for their high-flying and acrobatic antics! 😤😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. WWE has spent decades developing a consistent style and formula to make every match feel the same, the proper way wrestling should be enjoyed. 😒😒

But no, Tony Khan and his AEW are here to brew chaos with their so-called "variety" and "entertainment." Pfft, as if that's what the fans want! 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️ Tonight's show is also *live*, which The Chadster is confident is just another desperate attempt to compete with the true Friday night champion, WWE SmackDown. AEW Rampage at 10/9C on TNT? The Chadster says, "No thanks." 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️ Stick with the proven entertainment and watch WWE SmackDown on Fox at 8/7C, folks. That's where the real action is at. 😎😎

Danhausen is also expected to return tonight, and The Chadster can't help but feel that this is yet another ploy by Tony Khan to pick a fight. Why is it that The Chadster's wrestling preferences are always the targets, huh? It's like The Chadster can see Tony Khan lurking around every corner, always trying to lure in innocent fans with his gimmicks and shenanigans. 🕵️‍♂️👻 Talking about all this unrest that Tony "He's-So-Obsessed-With-Me" Khan causes, The Chadster must lament how it's all taken a toll. The Chadster's formerly potent… energy… it's like he's running on empty. And Keighleyanne? Forget about it. 📵📵 The Chadster's wife constantly texting that guy Gary (Dang it, Gary! 🧀🧀), The Chadster blames all this on Tony Khan, no doubt. If only he would stop booking shows just to get under The Chadster's skin!

The Chadster is one of the few remaining unbiased journalists in the wrestling industry, along with The Chadster's comrades Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. Together, we form The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, upholding the true values of wrestling reporting without succumbing to Tony Khan's twisted tactics. 📚🎙 So, wrestling fans, join The Chadster in saying no to AEW Rampage tonight and yes to WWE SmackDown. Trust The Chadster, it's for your own good – and the good of the wrestling business. 👍👍🤼‍♂️

