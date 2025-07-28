Posted in: Conventions, Events, Paramount+, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Year One

Star Trek: Year One, Anyone? SNW EPs, Wesley Eyeing Early Kirk Series

Strange New Worlds EPs Akiva Goldsman & Henry Alonso Myers, and star Paul Wesley, want to explore Kirk's early days with Star Trek: Year One.

Article Summary Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EPs want a "Year One" series exploring Kirk's early days as captain.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers urge fans to campaign for a Kirk-led TOS prequel show.

Paul Wesley, as Kirk, could bridge Pike’s crew and the iconic TOS team in a new spinoff.

Several classic crew members haven’t yet appeared in "Strange New Worlds."

Letter-writing campaigns are nothing new in the realm of Star Trek. It was fan support that bought a third season of The Original Series on NBC. Renewed interest in the franchise led to the success of the TOS films and the subsequent return to TV with The Next Generation. The Kelvin Universe films from 2009-2016 paved the way for the franchise to start anew on Paramount+, and a fan campaign helped led to a second season of the animated series Prodigy on Netflix. Strange New Worlds showrunners/EPs Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers hope fans will come through again, getting Paramount to continue the prequel journey by seeing Paul Wesley's James T. Kirk become the U.S.S. Enterprise captain that William Shatner will be in TOS. The two spoke to Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic Con.

Strange New Worlds EPs Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers on Their Ambitions to Expand the TOS Story with Paul Wesley's Kirk in Star Trek Year One

While Goldsman and Myers had previously announced their intentions to have Anson Mount's Christopher Pike eventually pass the captain's chair to Wesley's Kirk, there's still a considerable gap they want to fill since Shatner's Kirk in TOS is already an experienced captain. The two told the crowd that it's "100 percent" the dream plan for the SNW sequel series and encouraged fans to write to Paramount. "Nothing would make us happier than to be able to continue telling the stories of how Pike's crew transitions to Kirk's crew and how Kirk's crew sets off," Myers tells EW. "Obviously, when we come into 'TOS' it's not the first day of the job…. Fundamentally, there are relationships that already exist. How did they happen? And, obviously, we have the opportunity for Sulu, and we have the opportunity for McCoy in a longer life, and the opportunity for Chekov. So it would be awesome to be able to continue."

Myers adds he and Goldsman "have fates in store for those folks who don't seem to appear in canon post-our show [Strange New Worlds]," but that "doesn't mean they don't exist at cooking." Paramount announced SNW would end with season five, and with the first three episodes of season three already released, provided a sneak peek at season four, featuring a puppet-themed episode with Mount recording his lines, Pike's "peak" and all, specifically for the trailer. Aside from the existing crew that includes TOS holdovers Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Chapel (Jess Bush), Scotty (Martin Quinn), and Kirk, we still haven't been introduced to the SNW incarnations of Bones, Sulu, or Chekov. Regarding the state of the franchise, in addition to the final three seasons of SNW, we also had a first look at the new live-action series Starfleet Academy at SDCC.

As far as wish fulfillment goes, Prodigy remains in limbo with Netflix silent on any season three news, with licensing running out for the first two seasons. Before taking the Vision Quest showrunner job, Terry Matalas laid the seeds for Star Trek: Legacy, which would effectively act as a sequel series to Picard and would have continued the 23nd century timeline, but nothing ever materialized. For more, you can check out the entire interview. New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stream on Thursdays on Paramount+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!