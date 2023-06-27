Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, ahsoka tano, dave filoni, disney, lucasfilm, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, star wars, star wars rebels, Tiya Sircar

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Sabine Wren's Quest Ties Up "Rebels" Loose Ends

Natasha Liu Bordizzo on Sabine Wren picking up where she left off in Star Wars: Rebels in Lucasfilm's upcoming live-action series Ahsoka.

It's hard to argue that the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka isn't just season five of the animated Rebels. Along with Rosario Dawson reprising her role as the title character Ahsoka Tano, we have Rebels characters the Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ghost pilot Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), Captain Rex (Temuera Morrison) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). We also have confirmation that we'll see astromech droid Chopper appear, and it's not far-fetched, given his appearance in The Mandalorian, that we'll see Zeb Orellos (voice of Steve Blum) appear.

Ahsoka Picks Up for Sabine Wren Where "Rebels" Left Off

Bordizzo reveals that Sabine's quest in Ahsoka picks up where Rebels left off – when Ezra sacrificed himself in an effort to help free his planet Lothal (and took Thrawn with him in the process, trapped somewhere as we last found them both in hyperspace). "She feels an obligation to him," Bordizzo told Empire. "When they freed Lothal, she was given this hero status. But she doesn't feel that she's earned that because she lost her friend in that whole debacle. She's just focused on the promise she made to him to find him." Tiya Sircar voiced Sabine in the animated series.

Ahsoka and Rebels creator Dave Filoni confirmed his intentions in regard to that arc. "Even at the time I did the Rebels epilogue, I felt like, 'If I go forward with this, this has to be challenging in another way,'" he said. "And the challenge was going to be live-action. I wanted to resolve these things with [Ahsoka], but I wanted to do something new with it." Before Rebels' end, Ezra was under training under Master Kanan Jarus (Freddie Prinze Jr), who was blinded in the final season before sacrificing himself to save his girlfriend Hera (Vanessa Marshall), taking the brunt of the blast. Ahsoka premieres August 23rd on Disney+.

