Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 Day 1: Our Panel Preview Rundown

With Day #1 kicking off at at 9 pm ET/10 am JT, here's a rundown of the panels for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 and livestreaming info.

We're going to leave it to all of you to do the math – all we know is that tonight at 9 pm ET/tomorrow at 10 am JT, Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 gets underway. Set to run April 18th-20th at the Makuhari Messe, the big event is set to offer fans a clearer picture of what the future holds for the franchise. Over the course of three days, fans attending can expect major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes, and other surprises. But if you can't be there in person, Star Wars Celebration LIVE! from Japan will be live-streaming colorful commentary, surprise celebrity guests, and exclusive interviews on YouTube – and you can check that out above (with the stream going live at 10 pm ET). While there's a whole ton to learn about the event over on the main site, here's a rundown of the main panels set for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025:

Friday, April 18

The Mandalorian and Grogu

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages

Join Jon Favreau, Dave Filon,i and special guests for a sneak peek at what's to come for the Mandalorian and Grogu on their biggest adventure yet, this time on the big screen and in theaters in 2026.

Hasbro Star Wars Panel

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Join Hasbro Marketing & Design team members for an in-depth look at Hasbro's latest Star Wars offerings from throughout the saga, including the Black Series and The Vintage Collection. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises. May the Force be with you!

Lucasfilm Publishing: Manga Mania!

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Take a deep dive into the past, present, and future manga stories from a galaxy far, far away, with authors and artists from around the world. Featuring all-new announcements & reveals!

Screening: Star Wars: Visions Volumes 1 & 2

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Come together with fellow Star Wars: Visions fans to watch episodes from Volumes 1 & 2. There may even be a few surprises!

Light & Magic

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Live on the Celebration Stage

Join us for a deep dive into Light & Magic, the critically acclaimed documentary series chronicling the legendary journey of Industrial Light & Magic.

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away….

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Join us in Japan for the latest publishing news from the prequel trilogy to the sequel trilogy and beyond, including news on the grand finale of The High Republic! With Adam Christopher, Tessa Gratton, Marc Guggenheim, Lydia Kang, Ethan Sacks, Phil Szostak, Alyssa Wong, and Marvel's C.B. Cebulski!

Telling Stories Across Cultures: Star Wars and Japan

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

The connections between Star Wars and Japan go back to the creation of the movie saga itself. This in-depth panel explores how the storytelling, history, art, and popular culture of Japan have influenced Star Wars for nearly 50 years and how Star Wars has made its own mark in Japanese storytelling.

Lucasfilm Animation's 20th Anniversary

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM, Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy Stage

Join Dave Filoni (Chief Creative Officer) and Athena Portillo (Vice President, Animation Production) as we celebrate 20 years of Lucasfilm Animation's critically acclaimed stories and beloved characters, including a sneak peek at what's to come.

The Expanding Star Wars Galaxy Through Plastic Models

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

ILM's Masa Narita will talk about the influence of Japanese plastic models on STAR WARS movies through "kit-bashing." The BANDAI SPIRITS Planning & Product design team will introduce new and limited products.

Doug Chiang: Designing the World of Skeleton Crew

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Production Designer and Lucasfilm's Senior Vice President and Executive Design Director Doug Chiang will present an in-depth talk about designing the characters and worlds of Skeleton Crew. He will showcase rare artwork to offer insight into the art department's creative process.

Saturday, April 19

Andor: A Star Wars Story

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages

Join creator and executive producer Tony Gilroy, executive producer Diego Luna and cast for a sneak peek at the final season of Andor.

Ahsoka

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy and Twin Suns Stages

Join Dave Filoni and special guests as we look back at the first season of Ahsoka.

Doug Chiang's Master Class: Working in the Star Wars Art Department

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Doug Chiang will hold an in-depth conversation about the Star Wars art department and working in the film industry. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions about being a film designer today, what filmmakers look for, and how to overcome the challenges of a changing industry.

A Conversation with Oscar Isaac

2:45 PM – 3:45 PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Happy beeps here, buddy! On the 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Oscar Isaac takes the stage to look back at his time portraying ace pilot Poe Dameron.

Screening: "The Siege of Mandalore"

3:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Live on the Celebration Stage

Join us for a screening of "The Siege of Mandalore," the four-episode arc that makes up the cinematic final chapter of the critically acclaimed Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Bit Reactor Developer Panel featuring Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Join Bit Reactor, along with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, for a first look at a new Star Wars turn-based tactics game.

Star Wars Cosplay Showcase

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Both veteran and amateur cosplayers alike will join the most exciting Cosplay Showcase in the galaxy at Star Wars Celebration Japan! It is more than just a showcase — it's a fun-filled celebration of the very best Star Wars cosplayers who want to share their talent, skill, and determination with the universe.

Sunday, April 20

First Look: Star Wars: Visions Volume 3

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Live on the Celebration Stage; streamed to the Galaxy Stage

Celebrate the first two volumes of Star Wars: Visions and the animated anthology's anticipated return to anime. Hear from new and returning studios as they share a sneak peek of their Volume 3 shorts. フォースと共にあらんことを!

Disney Experiences: Building the Galaxy with Walt Disney Imagineering

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Join Walt Disney Imagineering for an intimate discussion on how Star Wars comes to life at Disney Experiences around the world. Hear directly from the creative minds behind Star Wars projects and attractions.

ILM Presents The Mandalorian and Beyond: Behind the Scenes of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and more

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Step behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and more as we explore how ILM captured the nostalgic charm and enduring appeal of the original Star Wars films, all while pushing the boundaries of modern visual effects.

The Fett Family

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Join Temuera Morrison and Daniel Logan as they discuss their adventures portraying the iconic bounty hunters Jango and Boba Fett.

The Heroic Sidekicks of Star Wars

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Live on the Celebration Stage

Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Ahmed Best (Jar Jar Binks) and Alan Tudyk (K-2SO) take the stage for a behind-the-scenes look at their performances as the heroic sidekicks of the galaxy far, far away.

Fifty Years of Magic: Celebrating the Legacy of Industrial Light & Magic

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Live on the Galaxy Stage

Join Industrial Light & Magic as we commemorate a monumental milestone — 50 years of groundbreaking visual effects artistry, production mastery, and technological innovation. In this panel, hear from longtime ILM veterans as they take you on a journey through the company's legendary achievements.

Screening: Star Wars Rebels Finale

2:15 PM – 3:15 PM, Live on the Twin Suns Stage

Relive the unforgettable Star Wars Rebels fina,le which paved the way for future stories in The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

Celebration Japan Closing Ceremony

3:30 PM – 4:00 PM, Live on the Celebration, Galaxy, Twin Suns, & Star Wars Celebration LIVE! Stages

Gather with your friends and fellow Star Wars fans to relive the best moments of the weekend and bid farewell to another Star Wars Celebration. Featuring special guests, weekend highlights, and much more, this is a send-off you won't want to miss!

