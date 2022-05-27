Star Wars Celebration Stay On Target Liveblog: Light & Magic

The last Star Wars Celebration was in a surprisingly cold Chicago in April of 2019. At the time, none one thought that the pandemic would happen, and the world was certainly not going to end anytime soon, yet here we are. There have been a few fan conventions happening here and there ever since COVID-19 hit, but Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, happening this weekend, is the first time it feels like we might actually be through the woods. Featuring a mask and vaccinate/negative test mandate, the convention has gone out of its way to make its fans and guests feel as safe as possible. And I'm on the floor at Star Wars Celebration, bringing you all the news.

Today, we are shifting gears from fiction to reality as we look at the new documentary series Lights & Magic that will be premiering on Disney+. We can all say a lot about what kind of impact streaming has had on the popular culture, but giving people more access to documentary movies and series has been a massive plus. We're going to be liveblogging the panels from the Celebration Stage at Star Wars Celebration this morning to bring you all the details on the upcoming series.

Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation, and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. Learn what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and follow their stories from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas' vision to life. From Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm, and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the six-part documentary series premieres exclusively on Disney+ July 27.On Friday, May 27, attendees of Star Wars Celebration will be among the first in the world to get a sneak peek at "Light & Magic" with an "illuminating" discussion panel featuring Lawrence Kasdan and Ron Howard, joined by VFX titans Dennis Muren, Phil Tippett, Joe Johnston and Rose Duignan, and Lynwen Brennan, Lucasfilm executive vice president and general manager.

Star Wars Celebration Light & Magic Liveblog

