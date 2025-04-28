Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: star wars, tales of the underworld

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld Spotlights Asajj Ventress, Cad Bane

Arriving on May 4th, here's a look at the newest teaser for Disney+ and Lucasfilm's animated anthology Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld.

With less than a week to go until "Star Wars Day" (Sunday, May 4th) takes over our lives, Disney+ and Lucasfilm Animation are serving up another look at the upcoming Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. The popular animated anthology series (which began in 2022 with Tales of the Jedi and continued in 2024 with Tales of the Empire) from EP Dave Filoni now focuses on the criminal underbelly of the "Star Wars" galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend – now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

With a voice cast that includes Nika Futterman, Corey Burton, Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez, here's a look at the new teaser that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at the image gallery for Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld that was previously released:

Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer, Alex Spotswood is the senior producer, and Matt Michnovetz is the writer.

