Star Wars: The Bad Batch Star Andy Allo on Living Out Franchise Dream

It's hard to argue how Star Wars has helped forge the way of modern science fiction as we know it. Given the opportunities afforded in the streaming era, there's a plethora of content in terms of TV shows on Disney+ and the latest slew of films announced as Star Wars Celebration. Among the current active shows is the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which wrapped its second season on March 29th. While promoting her Saban Films' action sci-fi thriller Assassin, Andy Allo spoke to Bleeding Cool about entering the Star Wars universe as the voice of Lyana Hazard, who bonded with Omega (Michelle Ang), one of the Bad Batch, and being a part of the franchise.

Andy Allo Living Her Star Wars Dream in 'The Bad Batch'

Allo made her debut on the series in the episode "Pabu," the 13th episode of season two. She meets Omega through a mutual contact in Phee Genoa (Wanda Sykes) as the two were looking for a tree-shaped artifact. She would return to reprise her role in the follow-up episode "Tipping Point" and the subsequent "The Summit" as a different character. "I feel like I could scream. It's so lit! It doesn't even feel real, right? Have. I jumped into someone else's body?!" she said. "This is so exciting. It's a dream come true! I grew up watching Star Wars, so to be a part of the universe is something I never imagined. You hope for those things as an artist. Lyana is so fun playing a teenager, getting to connect with that inner child younger self in that way, but through the Star Wars space and world. It's limitless. I'm fumbling because there's really no words for it, honestly."

The Chicago Fire star is optimistic about her future, given she's accomplished in the genre. "What's exciting as I look at my career and how it's being crafted, I might have found myself a nice little sci-fi corner, especially now rounding out and adding in some action with 'Assassin,'" Allo said. "I'm excited for people to dive in, and similar to 'Star Wars,' you release all inhibitions, jump in, and let it take you on a wild ride because that is absolutely 'Assassin.' I can't wait for people to see it." Assassin, which also stars Nomazamo Mbatha, Dominic Purcell, Bruce Willis, and Mustafa Shakir, is available in theaters, digitally, and on demand.