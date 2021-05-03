Star Wars The Bad Batch Team on Season 1 Ep Count; "A Plan" For More?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts on Disney+ tomorrow, part of this year's May The 4th celebrations. We have seen it, and our review will be up tomorrow. For now, though, we had a few questions answered recently by the crew of the show during a press conference, including just how many episodes will make up the first season. Turns out, we are getting 16 episodes in this first season, and the team is teasing that there are more in the works past that (when asked about if there is a finite amount of episodes for the series). Dee Bradley Baker, who voices all of the Clones in the series, said there is "Always a plan", which was then confirmed by Producer Brad Rau when he said, "There is a plan."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Official Characters Trailer (2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q05rnVhLy8k)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Has A Real Rogue One Feel

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Buckle up Star Wars fans, Star Wars: The Bad Batch shifts into hyperdrive stating tomorrow, May The 4th, on Disney+ (with new episodes available every Friday, beginning with this week).