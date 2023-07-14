Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Disney Junior, disney plus, nubs, nubs nation, star wars, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Returning to Disney+ This August

Younglings, Jedi Padawans, and fans of all ages can celebrate as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures returns with new episodes in August.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is officially returning to Disney+ and Disney Junior next month. Lucasfilm, Disney+, and Disney Junior announced six new episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will debut on Disney+ and Disney Junior beginning August 2, 2023, with even more episodes to come later this year. In total, Season 1 will be a 25-episode run.

Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills to become a Jedi. So far this season, young fans and their families have seen the younglings train with Master Yoda and Master Zia at the Jedi temple on Tenoo, met pilot Nash Durango and her droid RJ-83, and clashed with the pirate Taborr Val Dorn. The new episodes will follow the younglings as they continue to hone their Force abilities and explore the galaxy.

"We've been thrilled to see a whole new generation fall in love with the Star Wars galaxy through Young Jedi Adventures," says James Waugh, series executive producer, and senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm. "We hope to continue delighting younglings, Jedi Padawans, and the fans of all ages who have declared themselves #NubsNation."

"Each new episode will continue the swashbuckling adventures of Kai, Lys, and the ever-adorable Nubs," adds showrunner Michael Olson, as the characters face off against nefarious villains and forge friendships in "undiscovered and vibrant corners of the galaxy….We can't wait for families to immerse themselves in these new episodes together, embarking on a journey to a galaxy far, far away!"

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm's James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson ("Puppy Dog Pals") is the showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour ("Elena of Avalor") is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson ("Puppy Dog Pals") is the producer; and Lamont Magee ("Black Lightning") is consulting producer. "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, Nasim Pedrad as Master Zia Zanna, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.

