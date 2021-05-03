Stargirl Gets Season 3 Green Light; Kung Fu Returning for Season 2

With The CW's Stargirl set to return for its second season on August 10 and Kung Fu currently in the middle of its first season, both series received some excellent news on Monday. Just a few months after the network announced a massive renewal of almost its entire programming line-up (including The Flash, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and more) as well as additional seasons (and episodes) for the Jared Padalecki-starring Walker and the Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois for the upcoming 2021-2022 season, The CW confirmed a third season for the Brec Bassinger-starring Stargirl and a second season for the Olivia Liang-starring Kung Fu.

"We are beyond proud to continue to share the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, powerful young women at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW in 'Kung Fu' and 'DC's Stargirl,'" said Mark Pedowitz, The CW President. "While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and DC's Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kung Fu | Warrior | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VupV9H25oE)

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea (Shannon Dang) and Althea's fiancé Dennis (Tony Chung), pre-med brother Ryan (Jon Prasida), Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan (Gavin Stenhouse), and new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

The CW's Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley, Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, and Tzi Ma as Jin Shen. Christina M. Kim wrote the pilot episode and serves as executive producer/co-showrunner of the series with Robert Berens. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero, and David Madden also serve as executive producers. Hanelle Culpepper is directing and co-executive producing the pilot episode. Kung Fu is produced by Berlanti Productions and Quinn's House in association with Warner Bros. Television and is inspired by the original series created by Ed Spielman.