Stargirl Season 1 Preview: JSA Regroups; ISA Hunts Courtney & Pat

Normally, this is where we would attempt some snarky, sarcastic line about how "it all comes down to this," but with The CW and DC Universe's Stargirl it actually applies in an unironic way. The first of the two-part season finale "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part One" comes at a point when pretty much every member of Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) family has a target on their backs. That list includes Barbara (Amy Smart) after Jordan (Neil Jackson) learns that she's been investigating the original Starman's death. From there, Brainwave's (Christopher James Baker) increased power will allow him to move forward with Project: New America in 12 hours- and enslave half the country. But before any of that can happen, there's the matter of Courtney and Pat (Luke Wilson) that needs to be taken care of- and as you're about to see in the following preview images and promo, they're to be taken care of in the way Starman was:

Stargirl season 1, episode 12 "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part One": AND SO IT BEGINS — With the ISA on their trail, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the team regroup to figure out their next steps. Meanwhile, Rick (Cameron Gellman) makes a breakthrough, and the team prepares for a showdown with the ISA. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Toa Fraser directed the episode written by Melissa Carter.

A Look at Who's Who in Stargirl Season One

Courtney aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and Pat Dugan aka S.T.R.I.P.E. (Luke Wilson) will need to form their own JSA for what lies ahead, and a new generation of hero will answer the call: Anjelika Washington's Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Yvette Monreal's Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, and Cameron Gellman's Rick Tyler aka Hourman. The Injustice Society ranks include Henry King aka Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), Jordan Mahkent aka Icicle (Neil Jackson), Paula Brooks aka Tigress (Joy Osmanski); Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins); and Dr. Ito aka Dragon King (Nelson Lee).

The live-action series also stars Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season: Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother). Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Johns executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.