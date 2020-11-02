Stephen Colbert, Showtime Reteaming for Live Election Night Special

Broadcasting without a live studio audience and from his virtual, COVID-safe underground political bunker deep within the bowels of ViacomCBS, Emmy and Peabody Award-winning late-night host Stephen Colbert is once again partnering up with Showtime for the election night special, Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020.

Set for Tuesday, November 3 (as opposed to…?), the one-hour special will have Colbert reacting in real-time to election results as the state-by-state returns come in. "It's going to be a great night although my therapist has reminded me America has to want to change," said Colbert, who will be joined by radio talk show host Charlamagne Tha God and The Circus hosts Alex Wagner, John Heilemann, and Mark McKinnon.

If you still need convincing, then look no further than the following two teasers. In the first, Colbert introduces his good friend the American Flag- who's ready to handle whatever happens. Following that, Colbert being socially-distant might make for a tough broadcast- though maybe the fumes in the second part of the clip will make everything better:

But Colbert and his crew are offering more than just a place to hang out on election night. If you've already voted or you're heading out to vote on Tuesday and looking for a place to hide out from all of the noise after, then head on over to the A Late Show's Pre-Show: Hoping for the Best…, where the fine folks who also happen to be associated with a particular CBS late-night talk show will be running an all-day (11 am-10:59 pm EST) live featuring guests such as Marcus Samuelsson and David Chang, random check-ins with voters across the country, and a whole lot more. Executive produced by Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell, and Jon Stewart, the special marks the second time The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Showtime teamed up for a unique take on election coverage (with the previous special airing in November 2016).