Stephen King Done with Musk's "Too Toxic" Twitter But Not Social Media

Stephen King isn't done with social media, but he's done with Elon Musk's Twitter; a look at King's "greatest hits": Musk, Trump, and more.

Only a day after shutting down rumors that Twitter overlord and guy with a bullshit title in the upcoming Trump regime, Elon Musk, kicked him off Twitter for making a joke about Musk being Trump's new first lady (a joke that King didn't make but wished he had), it looks like bestselling author Stephen King is going the route that a whole lot of folks have been going post-election – seeking greener pastures on other social media services (like Threads). "I'm leaving Twitter. Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic. Follow me on Threads, if you like," King posted on Twitter earlier today – and true to his word, here's a look at King's first two Threads posts:

Here's a look at King's tweet from earlier today, letting folks know that he's moving on from Musk's cesspool – followed by a look back at some great moments when King left Musk and a lot of other right-wingy snowflakes looking like steaming piles of stupidity:

I'm leaving Twitter. Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic. Follow me on Threads, if you like. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Stephen King & Twitter: Musk, DeSantis, Lake, Trump & More!

Here's a look at just some of the times that King had to remind a whole lot of people that he's Stephen King and… well… they're definitely not:

Stephen King Wasn't Kicked Off Twitter for Elon Musk/First Lady Joke

Stephen King Book Ban: Will Elon Musk Defend King's Freedom of Speech?

Stephen King on Trump's "Medicine Show Chutzpah" During Debate

Stephen King Twitter Defiance Brings Transgender Dig From Elon Musk

Stephen King Not Impressed with Elon Musk, AI News: "Big Whoop"

Stephen King Still Twitter, Not Buying Into Elon Musk's X Rebrand

Tucker Carlson: Ask Elon Musk How It Went Messing with Stephen King

Stephen King: Twitter "Very Strange" Since Elon Musk; Not Leaving

Elon Musk Brags About Size of His Donation, Misses Stephen King Point

Neil Gaiman & Stephen King Agree: Elon Musk Is Wasting His Money

Stephen King Tells Elon Musk What He Can Do With His Blue Checkmark

Musk Tries Buying Stephen King's Love? Elmo Flips Elon the (Big) Bird

Neil Gaiman, Stephen King Won't Pay Elon Musk For Their Own Words

Sore Losers Attack Stephen King for Calling Kari Lake a Sore Loser

Stephen King: Elon Musk/Twitter "Terrible Fit"; Stick to Cars, Rockets

Elon Musk Responds to Stephen King after 10 Hours- That's What We Get?

Why's Elon Musk Negotiating Twitter Blue Check Fees with Stephen King?

Stephen King Talks 5 Fav Works; "Not the Brightest Bulb" Ron DeSantis

