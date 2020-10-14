Stephen King Updates The Outsider S02, Mr. Mercedes S04, The Stand

When it comes to author Stephen King, we've pretty much accepted the fact that it's his wonderful and weird and we just live in it- and we're kinda okay with that. When you consider that King adaptations have become much like the British Empire back during its peak in that the sun never sets on one of them, it's easy to understand how the author's pop culture takeover took place. So when EW interviews King about the status of HBO's The Outsider, Peacock's newly-acquired Mr. Mercedes, and CBS All Access' adaptation of The Stand, we pay attention- especially when King breaks some news.

King on the possibility of 'Mr. Mercedes' Season 4: "I would love to see that happen. I think the actors would like to see it happen because they got into those parts. Actors have a way of doing that. They have a way of settling in — like into a new house. And then after a while, they're really good at what they're doing and dig deeper into the character. So I'd love to see it, but the three seasons are there and they're pretty darn good."

King looks forward to Cynthia Erivo having more time to develop her Holly Gibney: In describing Erivo's take on Holly compared to Mr. Mercedes star Justine Lupe's take, King confirmed (though HBO hasn't yet) that there will be a second season of The Outsider: "Justine Lupe got into that character and did a terrific job with it because she had more time to develop Holly [across three seasons]. Cynthia may get that time because there's going to be a second season of 'The Outsider' as soon as they can get the production going."

So about that second season of HBO's 'The Outsider'… King knows all!: "I know exactly where it's going because I have seen some of the scripts. I could tell you, but then I'd have to kill you. I'll just say that it's really great and a real spooky paranormal element."

King finally gets to add something to the ending of 'The Stand' that he "regretted not writing" in the book: "I was able to bring things back around. I've had an idea for that final episode that I always kind of regretted not writing it in the book — the book's long enough as it is. I can't tell you anything about the episode other than to say that I've seen a rough cut of it, and I think it's fine."

To catch up on the proposed "Eyes of the Dragon" adaptation, what King has lined-up for 2021 when it comes to books, and what he's catching up on streaming-wise, check out the full EW interview here.