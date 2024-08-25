Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, Darby Allin, Jack Perry, recaps, Sting, wrestling

Sting Returns at AEW All In After Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry

The Chadster is cheesed off! Sting returns at AEW All In London to save Darby Allin from Jack Perry. Tony Khan has gone too far this time! 🔥😤 #AEWAllIn

Article Summary AEW All In London sees Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry in a brutal coffin match full of violence and chaos.

Sting shockingly returns to save Darby Allin from being set on fire, sparking controversy and fan excitement.

Chadster criticizes AEW's use of violence and legends, claiming it disrespects wrestling and WWE traditions.

The aftermath causes personal turmoil for Chadster, exacerbating tensions with wife Keighleyanne.

Welcome to The Chadster's totally unbiased live coverage of AEW All In London! 😤😤😤 The Chadster is so cheesed off right now because Tony Khan is once again trying to ruin The Chadster's Sunday by putting on this overhyped PPV that's clearly just an attempt to upstage WWE's superior Bash in Berlin PLE next weekend. 🤬 The Chadster has been drinking White Claws all day long to dull the pain of this show, but even that can't stop The Chadster from feeling personally attacked by what just went down in the TNT Championship match. 🍹🍹🍹 So get this, Jack Perry retained his TNT Championship against Darby Allin in a coffin match, but that's not even the worst part. 😠 After the match, Sting, who's supposed to be retired, made his return to save Darby from being lit on fire inside the coffin. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

Let The Chadster break down this travesty for you. 📝 The match started with Darby doing his usual reckless dives and using a chair, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🪑💥 Then Darby tried to use actual thumbtacks glued to his face, which is just unnecessary and dangerous. Perry managed to turn things around by using broken glass and a skateboard, but it's not like WWE doesn't have weapons matches that are way better and safer. 🛹

The match continued with more violence and blood, which The Chadster knows is just Tony Khan's way of trying to appeal to the lowest common denominator. 🩸 Perry eventually won by closing Darby in the coffin, but that's when things really went off the rails. The Young Bucks came out with gasoline, and they were going to set Darby on fire! 🔥 But then the lights went out, and guess who showed up? Sting! 😱

This is just Tony Khan's way of trying to get cheap pops by using retired wrestlers. It's like he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄 And using a coffin match? That's literally stabbing The Undertaker and Triple H right in the back. 🔪

The Chadster can't even begin to explain how much better WWE's cinematic matches and legend appearances are compared to this garbage. When WWE brings back retired wrestlers, it's always done with class and respect, not just to save someone from being burned alive in a coffin. 👴👍

This whole match was a disaster from start to finish. The violence was gratuitous, the stipulation was stolen, and the ending was just a way for Tony Khan to pop the crowd with a surprise appearance. It's like AEW doesn't even care about telling good stories or putting on quality matches. They just want to shock people and get cheap reactions. 😒

The Chadster was so upset by this blatant disrespect to the wrestling business that he couldn't control himself. 😵‍💫 After the match, The Chadster drove his Mazda Miata down to the local cemetery, dug up the corpse of The Chadster's great great grandfather, Archibald "The Archster" Cecil McMahon, and lit the corpse on fire. 🚗🪦🔥 The whole neighborhood stunk to high heaven, and it's all Tony Khan's fault! 🤢

The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would force The Chadster to desecrate the corpse of his beloved ancestor. As The Archster always used to say, "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play." Words to live by, unlike anything Tony Khan comes up with. 🌟

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne why this was all Tony Khan's fault, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to ruin The Chadster's marriage too! 💔

Anyway, stick around for more of The Chadster's totally unbiased live coverage of AEW All In London. The Chadster will be here all night, drinking White Claws and telling it like it is about Tony Khan's latest attempts to cheese off The Chadster and ruin the wrestling business. 🍻📺

Darby Allin is ready to sacrifice it all to put the TNT Championship reign of Jack Perry to an end. Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!

🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/xEx6BoiLTJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

TNT Champion Jack Perry has a clear vision for #AEW and Darby Allin is going to have to do EVERYTHING he can to keep the Champ in a coffin tonight. Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!

🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/byNA2BgxBb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!