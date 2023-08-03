Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: aew, always sunny, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, elon musk, riverdale, SAG-AFTRA, star trek: prodigy, stephen amell, The Wheel of Time, wwe

Doctor Who, AEW/WWE, Amell/SAG-AFTRA & Tons More BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Prodigy, AEW/WWE, Riverdale, IASIP, Stephen Amell/SAG-AFTRA, Doctor Who, Elon Musk, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Prodigy, Pee-wee Herman, AEW/Rob Van Dam, The Try Guys, WWE/Vince McMahon, The CW's Riverdale, Peacock's The Continental, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Stephen Amell/SAG-AFTRA, BBC's Doctor Who, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, Netflix's Sex Education, Elon Musk/Twitter X, Gal Gadot/Wonder Woman, Seth MacFarlane/SAG-AFTRA & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Prodigy, AEW/WWE, Riverdale, Always Sunny, Stephen Amell/SAG-AFTRA, Doctor Who, The Wheel of Time, Elon Musk & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 3, 2023:

AEW All In Main Event Set: MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW Championship

Hikaru Shida Wins AEW Women's Championship on AEW Dynamite 200

Prodigy "Almost One of the Perfect Star Treks Out There": Roddenberry

Pee-Wee Herman: Paul Reubens Honored by Cabazon Dinosaurs' Mr. Rex

Rob Van Dam Betrays WWE by Challenging Jack Perry on AEW Dynamite 200

The Try Guys Discuss Romeo & Juliet Live Streaming Event: Interview

Vince McMahon Second WWE Legend Targeted By Feds This Week

AEW's Tony Khan Responds to WWE's Triple H: We're Number One in the UK

Riverdale Finale In Present Day? 86-Year-Old Betty? "Special Friend"?

AEW Dynamite 200th Episode Preview: Unfair to WWE

The Continental: Colin Woodell on "John Wick" Prequel, Young Winston

The Always Sunny Gang Has Been After Shush Since 2011 (Sorry, Batman)

Rob Van Dam Rumored for AEW All In Match Against Jack Perry

Stephen Amell: SAG-AFTRA Strike Too "Black & White," "All or Nothing"

Doctor Who 60th Special Three: "The Giggle" Is No Laughing Matter: RTD

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Opening Posted (But There's A Catch)

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Teaser: More Than Meets The Eye (VIDEO)

Riverdale Season 7 Ep. 18 "For a Better Tomorrow" Images Released

Sex Education Season 4: Netflix Shares Final Season Preview Images

The Elite Sign New Multi-Year AEW Deals, Crushing Hopes of WWE Fans

Elon Musk, X Blue Let You Hide Your Twitter Shame (But It'll Cost You)

Gal Gadot, DC Studios "Gonna Develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' Together"

Seth MacFarlane on Family Guy Picket Line, Donates to SAG-AFTRA/WGA

Tributes to Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Continue Rolling In

