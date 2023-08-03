Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, don callis, recaps, wrestling

Chris Jericho Betrays JAS on Dynamite Just Like He Did WWE in 2019

The Chadster dissects how Chris Jericho's betrayal of the JAS on AEW Dynamite aligns with his ongoing history of backstabbing WWE and its fans! 😠

The Chadster is back at it again, bringing the truth to the wrestling world. On last night's 200th episode of AEW Dynamite, the opening match of the night featured a massive betrayal by Chris Jericho against his protégés, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. 😡 This scenario shouldn't come as any surprise. After all, the Jericho Appreciation Society's ringleader, Chris Jericho, has his history looming over his actions like a dark cloud. Remember when he betrayed Vince McMahon and stabbed him right in the back to join AEw?😒 Yeah, The Chadster remembers! 🤬 And The Chadster remembers how Jericho continues to stab WWE fans in the back to this day with his continued association with AEW. So it's not shocking that Jericho would do the same to his own teammates.

The opening match saw Jericho team up with Konosuke Takeshita. Don Callis was there, leading The Chadster to believe he had a sinister plan, and oh boy, was The Chadster right! Ultimately, Takeshita and Jericho emerged victorious, but the win wasn't clean. Don Callis slipped in with a baseball bat, striking Garcia while the ref was distracted. 😡

Jericho saw what happened, and his morals got tested. He could either play fair or seize this ill-gotten opportunity handed to him. And guess what? He chose the latter. The Chadster can't help but feel this was a purposeful message being sent directly to The Chadster. "It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it," The Chadster wants to scream at Jericho! 👎

Doesn't anybody remember the sportsmanship WWE has for its wrestlers and audience? It seems like Jericho and the folks at AEW surely don't! The Chadster will tell you one thing: if this had been on WWE programming, such trickery would never occur.

All of this action from AEW Dynamite sent The Chadster into a whirlpool of anxiety, which led to one of the worst nightmares yet last night. In the dream, the Chadster was at his very own home, minding his business when, out of nowhere, Don Callis shows up, trying to coerce The Chadster into "joining the AEW family." Can you believe the nerve?! 😱

As if that wasn't chilling enough, The Chadster's favorite wrestler, Baron Corbin, shows up for a friendly BBQ, fulfilling a lifelong dream of The Chadster, only for Callis to come out from the bushes and pull a low blow on him! Poor Baron Corbin told The Chadster he was banned from watching WWE ever again, and he wouldn't relent no matter how much The Chadster apologized! 😭 The Chadster woke up, sweating and crying, scrambling to turn on his TV, desperate to ensure that his beloved WWE Network was still accessible via Peacock. Phew! It was! The Chadster has never been so relieved in his entire life!

The Chadster wants to tell Tony Khan and Don Callis: Yo! Keep your shenanigans out of The Chadster's dreams! Why are you so obsessed with him! Leave him alone. The Chadster just wants to watch his WWE shows, sip his White Claw, and be left in peace. But no, you have to keep getting in The Chadster's head (and dreams). 🥺

Surely, folks like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, truly unbiased wrestling journalists who have the same standards and ethics as The Chadster when it comes to reporting on WWE and AEW, would also feel appalled at such instances of disrespect to the wrestling business. Us members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club understand true wrestling.🤭📝

But when will AEW and Tony Khan grasp how wrestling should work? Or are they too focused on putting on a spectacle and disrespecting the legacy WWE has built? The answer, to The Chadster at least, is obvious. 😭 😭 😭

