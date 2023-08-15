Posted in: Paramount+, Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: legacy effects, paramount, star trek, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Strange New Worlds VFX Specialist Teases More Gorn Story To Tell

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds VFX specialist J. Allan Scott (Legacy Effects) teased there being more to the Gorn story in Season 3 & beyond.

The Gorn have come a long way since their humble beginnings on Star Trek: The Original Series and the infamous fight with William Shatner's Kirk. Strange New Worlds have given a rebirth to the reptilian species in a far more terrifying fashion, from their formidable arsenal in their vessels and their feral predatory young in season one to the reintroduction of their adult as one fought with Spock (Ethan Peck) and Chapel (Jess Bush) on board the remnants of the U.S.S. Cayuga in the season two finale "Hegemony." The two fight one off as it tried to access Federation secrets. Legacy Effects' J. Allan Scott teased that there might just be more to see in the species' future.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 (& Beyond) Gorn Plans

"Well, there's a lot to be determined yet. So I can't reveal a whole lot of that. But it's like, yeah, if you look at a bee society, you've got drones, and you've got the queen, and you've got workers, and there's some demarcation. So that doesn't mean that what you're seeing right now is the end of the story," Scott told Cinemablend. The comparison is an interesting one since the cybernetic humanoid species in The Borg operate in a similar fashion to the Queen and her drones in a singular hive mind.

The Gorn was introduced in the TOS episode "Arena," designed by Wah Chang and created by Frederic Brown and Gene L. Coon. The species would return in Star Trek: The Animated Series and the final network TV series in Enterprise, but SNW offered the most nuanced take. During season one, we find the current Enterprise security chief in La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong) was the sole survivor of a Gorn attack. When the away team appears on an ice planet in "All Those Who Wander," they lost their chief engineer Hemmer (Bruce Horak) after he was attacked and infected as a host for potential young. In a final act, he sacrificed himself before the Gorn spawn could attack the crew.

