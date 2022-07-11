Stranger Things 4: Duffer Brothers Originally Had Deadlier Max Plans

To say Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers put protagonist Sadie Sink's Max Mayfield through a lot would be an understatement. Not only did they take her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) away in season three, but her family is even in worse shape with her father leaving and her mother remaining an aloof alcoholic. Her depression also broke up a promising relationship with Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) and to top that off, she became a target for the Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). While Max survived the first attack unscathed thanks in part to Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill", the second time around…not as much as she was left in a heaping mess similar to the Vecna's previous victims with all her major limbs broken, but in a coma leaving fans wondering as the next major cliffhanger entering season five.

Trying to Create a Star Wars Moment in Stranger Things

"It was discussed as a possibility," Ross Duffer said about killing Max permanently in the Netflix Stranger Things season four aftershow. "For a while, that is what was going to happen. But we ended up in this… we wanted to end it with a little more of a question at the end of the season. It's still really dark and if Max is going to be okay, we just don't really know. We wanted to leave it up in the air moving forward into Season 5." "We wanted them to actually lose," Matt Duffer added, describing season four as being in a similar vein as Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. "We wanted our characters to experience what that felt like. That was the big idea coming into Season 4 that they were going to lose. We were going to introduce Vecna and they were going to lose to him. That sets our characters up for what will be the ultimate final confrontation with Vecna and with the Upside Down in Season 5."

One fan-favorite who didn't make it, but the loss didn't sting any less was new character Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, who succumbed to the bat swarm following his display of shredding to Metallica's "Master of Puppets". "We fell in love with Eddie. We fell in love with Joe," Matt said. "I think everybody in the cast fell in love with him. We knew he had to die…that's part of me that wishes he was still around for Season 5. That's ultimately how you want to feel." Season four of Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix