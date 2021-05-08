Stranger Things 4 Star Maya Hawke Discusses Her Biggest Filming Fear

Just before the pandemic hit and hit hard last year, the cast and crew of Netflix's Stranger Things 4 shared a video of the team getting back together for the table reads- and then things shut down everywhere. Now, as the world begins to crawl its way back to a new normal, fans of The Duffer Bros. series have been getting some signs of hope over the past week. First, there was a teaser from the monitors in the control room of the Hawkins National Laboratory (HNL) teasing something happening on Thursday morning. Then we learned what that "something" was: a teaser that appeared to harken back to much darker days- possibly as a sign of just how much darker the series is about to get (more on that below). Now, we're starting to hear from the cast about what filming has been like (with everyone trying to squeeze any kind of spoiler out of them as possible). While out promoting her new film Mainstream, Maya Hawke (Robin) spoke with THR and offered some thoughts on the production.

While jokingly admitting that "Great" and "Can't tell you anything" would be the extent of her answers to any specific questions about filming, Hawke reveals that her fear of COVID was ten times greater than anything the series could've thrown at her. "I went and waited outside the vaccination clinics, hoping there would be one of the ones they were going to throw away in a spare. And eventually, there was. So I got a vaccine about a month ago, and it took until then for it to feel totally comfortable. Everyone was working so hard to be so safe and to wear masks and to protect each other and to quarantine and to do checks. And all of that was great, but it's such an exposed job," Hawke explained.

"You're on set and fluid has to come out of your face. You've got to cry, scream and spit, and no matter what you want, you can't wear a mask doing that. You can't wear a mask on camera telling a story about the '80s. So I was very afraid. I was super intense about my quarantining and making sure I was safe and doing my testing and all of that stuff," she continued. "But I wasn't afraid for myself. I was just afraid of being on set, doing a scene with screaming, and having a piece of my spit go flying. If I somehow had picked up the wrong thing at the grocery store — and I had some particle in me — I was afraid that I would kill somebody. I was just really scared. It's still up for grabs about whether or not you can still give people COVID when you're vaccinated, and so I'm still legitimately intense about my quarantining. But that noise in my head of, "ah!" has softened since I've been vaccinated."

In the newest Stranger Things 4 teaser, we have a trip back to some nightmarish times that tease Papa's influence over the series is far from over- as he announces having "something very special" planned for all of them- and wants to make sure Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is listening. But this is a flashback- right? Will Matthew Modine's Dr. Martin Brenner be returning to fill in some of the still-remaining gaps in Eleven's past? Here's a look at the newest teaser- with the accompanying "002/004" caption:

Previously, we learned that Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) are joining the cast as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) are joining Stranger Things 4 in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman has been promoted to series regular.

With a fourth season of Stranger Things that finds "a new horror beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything," here's a look at who's playing who- offering clues to not just where our heroes stand since we last saw them but also to where the action will be taking place this season (including a psychiatric hospital). Bower plays Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at the psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, Peter feels compelled to take a stand- but will he? Englund's Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. As for what's going on with Hopper over in Russia, Wlaschiha's Dmitri is a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper: smart, cunning, and charming- but can he be trusted? Djuricko's Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Quinn's Eddie Munson is an audacious 80's metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's official D&D club. Hated by those who don't understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season's mystery. Meanwhile, Franco's Argyle is a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza- and Jonathan's (Charlie Heaton) new best friend. Augustus' Lt. Colonel Sullivan is an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all (uh-oh), while Dye's Jason Carver is living the life of the handsome, rich, sports star who's dating the most popular girl in school. That is until a new evil threatening Hawkins turns everyone's world upside down.