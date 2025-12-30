Posted in: Current News, Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5 Finale Trailer: Here's a Look at "The Rightside Up"

With the finale set for December 31st on Netflix and in theaters, here's the trailer for Stranger Things 5 S05E08: "The Rightside Up."

Article Summary Watch the official trailer for Stranger Things 5 finale episode, "The Rightside Up," ahead of its release.

The highly anticipated series finale hits Netflix and select theaters on December 31st, runtime 2 hours 8 minutes.

Duffer Brothers tease more Stranger Things stories and future franchise expansions in the pipeline.

Hawkins faces new threats as Vecna vanishes and the government hunts Eleven in the epic series conclusion.

This is it, folks. With only one day to go until "The Rightside Up" (clocking in at 2 hours and 8 minutes) hits streaming screens and a select number of theatrical screens, viewers are being treated to a look at the official trailer for the finale of Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5. Being the trailer for the series finale of the global phenomenon would usually be more than enough reason for a whole lot of folks to check it out. Add to that mix the number of "conspiracies" surrounding Volume 2 (real or imagined), and it's safe to say that the preview you're about to check out below has a very good chance at breaking some serious YouTube viewing records.

"There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works," Matt shared during Netflix's big event to roll out its 2025 slate, following up on what the Duffer Brothers have discussed previously about the series' universe being expanded upon. "It's a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we're deeply involved in every one. It's very important to us that anything with the 'Stranger Things' name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive, that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be awesome — or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline."

The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and a single goal unites our heroes: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.

The fifth and final season stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay).

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Netflix's Stranger Things 5 is produced by Upside Down Pictures & 21 Laps Entertainment with The Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment and Dan Cohen.

