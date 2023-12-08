Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, TV, YouTube | Tagged: netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5 Production Getting Underway Early January: Report

Reports are Netflix's Stranger Things 5 is expected to begin production in early January 2024, with some cast members reportedly in Atlanta.

The rumblings began getting louder once the dust had settled on the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes (with both unions ratifying new three-year deals) about when the final season of Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's Stranger Things ("Stranger Things 5") would begin filming. Series star David Harbour and the show's writers dropped some updates leading to it being sooner rather than later – with the writers confirming in a previous update that the reunion for the table read of the final season's scripts would happen this year (and will be well-documented). And then, Ross Duffer shared on Instagram Stories last week that they were in Atlanta (with some interesting images included). Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that production is expected to get underway in early January – possibly Monday, January 8th (though January 5th is also being considered). In addition, reports are that cast members have also made their way to Atlanta (which some set images that hit social media this week seemed to confirm), with table reads expected in line with what the writers' room shared last month.

Matt & Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise, it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

