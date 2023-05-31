Stranger Things 5 Production Underway? Netflix France Has Us Confused According to a tweet from Netflix France earlier today, it would appear that production on Stranger Things 5 is now officially underway...???

Okay, so we're a little confused. Earlier this month, Stranger Things creators Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer (The Duffer Brothers) checked in regarding the status of the fifth season of the popular Netflix series in light of the ongoing WGA/AMPTP writers' strike. Checking in officially through the Twitter account run by the streaming series' writers, the Duffers messaged, "Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out." Now, we took that to mean that production (like, all of it) wasn't going to begin – as in, the wheels won't be turning until a deal is in place. So we were a bit surprised to see the following from Netflix France's Twitter account – especially "la saison 5 est en production," which (thanks to Google Translate) translates out to "season 5 is in production." Here's a look, followed by a look at the Duffer Brothers' message from the beginning of the month:

And here's a look at the original tweets that were sent out by the verified Netflix affiliate account:

la saison 5 est en production — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) May 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the tweet that went live earlier today, followed by a look back at what the Duffer Brothers had to previously share about the upcoming fifth season:

Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

