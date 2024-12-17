Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: strangeer things 5, stranger things

Stranger Things 5 Team Shares a Look at Some Pretty Nasty Business

The Stranger Things 5 social media team shared a brief clip from the set offering a disturbing look at just how bad things have gotten.

Other than Matthew Modine checking in on social media last month to tease the possible return of Dr. Martin Brenner, it's been a little while since we reported on something production-wise regarding Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5. Well, that changed in a very big and creepy way earlier today, with the Netflix series' social media team sharing a look at the set that offers a disturbing reminder, and the Upside Down and Hawkins have gotten a little too up close and personal.

Here's a look at the video clip from the set that was shared via the show's Instagram broadcast channel earlier today, followed by a look back at some other things that we've learned about the fifth and final season.

In honor of "Stranger Things Day," Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) took fans on a tour of Castle Byers (the Upside Down version, so it's missing a few personal items) on the last day that they will ever film on that set. "It's kind of sentimental because I started in this exact tent when I was 10 years old, and now, 10 years later, I'm turning 20. So, it's sad to say goodbye," Schnapp shared. "I remember filming here with Winona when I was like 10 or 11 years old. This was one of the first places that I ever shot, and it's like home to me," he added. Here's a look at the video that was shared on the Netflix's series Instagram broadcast channel:

We're looking at Episode 1: "The Crawl," Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …," Episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap," Episode 4: "Sorcerer," Episode 5: "Shock Jock," Episode 6: "Escape from Camazotz," Episode 7: "The Bridge," and Episode 8: "The Rightside Up." Now, here's a look back at the announcement teaser that was released earlier today:

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season – here's a look back at the video announcing Hamilton's casting:

