Stranger Things: Jamie Campbell Bower Is Taking a "Bad Guy" Break

Stranger Things 5 star Jamie Campbell Bower discussed going to therapy after his Vecna run and taking a break from playing the "bad guy."

Sometimes taking a role of a lifetime comes with its own cost, especially when you are playing a supernatural force as the Vecna in Stranger Things. Appearing at Megacon in Orlando, Jamie Campbell Bower revealed to fans that becoming the series' main antagonist is about as involved as it gets, taking a physical and mental toll from the long painstaking hours to apply the makeup and costume to his dedicated screentime. As the season four villain, Vecna can channel his psychic powers from the upside down, mark his victims, and kill them in the most gruesome of ways, nearly taking out Max (Sadie Sink) and leaving her in a coma.

Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower on Having to Go to Therapy and Acting Priorities

"We were going through some stuff, and he was like, 'We really need to make sure that you carve out time for you whenever you're working next.' I turned around to him, and I was like, 'Yeah, to be honest with you, man, I just don't think I'll be doing another bad guy for a minute,'" the Mortal Instruments star said (via People). "Like it fucks me up. I'm dead serious."

We learn Vecna is Henry Creel, who developed similar telekinetic and psychic powers as his peers under Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), who scoured the country looking for children with similar abilities, including Eleven/Jane (Millie Bobbie Brown) and tested their abilities. At the end of the season, it's revealed Eleven was pushed to the limit and pushed into the demonic Upside-Down, where his descent permanently warps and changes his body.

Despite the trauma, Bower remains grateful for the opportunity. "It's been amazing, and it's been an incredible journey to join the show from season 4, to be part of something that so many people love and something that I loved as well and still love," he said. "But I definitely am ready to hang up the foam latex and wish him a slippery farewell." Among season four's biggest casualties are Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). Stranger Things season five has no firm date, with its tentative release in 2025. All four seasons, which also stars Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Cara Buono, Maya Hawke, and Brett Gelman, are available on Netflix.

