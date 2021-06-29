Stranger Things Star Sadie Sink: Season 4 "Something Really Amazing"

When Sadie Sink (Max) isn't dealing with Stranger Things over at Netflix, they're staying in the streamer's world by hanging out on Fear Street (specifically, July 9th's first film chapter in the trilogy Fear Street 1978). But even a place with a name as ominous-sounding as "Fear Street' isn't enough to keep the questions about Stranger Things 4 from happening. Speaking with Collider, Sink offered some perspective of the show's COVID-related production delays as well as what set the fourth season apart from what came before it.

"So we started filming Season 4, I don't even know when it was, but it was before the pandemic and then we got like a month of filming done, then we had to stop for I guess seven or eight months, and then we came back to work and things were completely different," Sink explained about the productions start/stop timeline. "So I think the real challenging part was just adjusting to the new rules and the regulations that were in place on set. That was a big adjustment. But yeah, I think we were all just so grateful to be able to work. And we've been working for a while now and creating something really amazing." But like David Harbour and others have been saying, the wait will be worth it for the fans as the series continues elevating its game with each season. "The scale of the show just gets bigger and bigger each year so yeah, it's just been really incredible to see where they're going with the storyline," Sink teased. "It's really amazing this year. And just how the stakes are just so much higher. Higher than they've ever been."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Stranger Things' Sadie Sink Gives Break Up Advice | Extremely Relatable | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cv4R1GxRMPQ)

Previously, we learned that Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) are joining the cast as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) are joining Stranger Things 4 in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman has been promoted to series regular. Then earlier this month, it was announced that Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village) had also joined the cast.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Stranger Things 4 | From Russia with love… | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oB2GYwbIAlM)

The fourth season of Stranger Things finds "a new horror beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything," here's a look at who's playing who- offering clues to not just where our heroes stand since we last saw them but also to where the action will be taking place this season (including a psychiatric hospital). Bower plays Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at the psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, Peter feels compelled to take a stand- but will he? Englund's Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. As for what's going on with Hopper over in Russia, Wlaschiha's Dmitri is a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper: smart, cunning, and charming- but can he be trusted? Djuricko's Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Quinn's Eddie Munson is an audacious 80's metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's official D&D club. Hated by those who don't understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season's mystery. Meanwhile, Franco's Argyle is a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza- and Jonathan's (Charlie Heaton) new best friend. Augustus' Lt. Colonel Sullivan is an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all (uh-oh), while Dye's Jason Carver is living the life of the handsome, rich, sports star who's dating the most popular girl in school. That is until a new evil threatening Hawkins turns everyone's world upside down.

McNulty's Vickie is a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes. Truitt's Patrick is a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life…until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control. Regina Ting Chen's Ms. Kelly is a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students — especially those struggling the most. Van Dien's Chrissy is Hawkins High's lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

