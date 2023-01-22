Succession Season 4: Skarsgard, Braun Offer 1-Word Description Teases Succession stars Alexander Skarsgard and Nicholas Braun shared one-word teases to describe what fans can expect from the fourth season.

Heading into the fourth season of HBO & Jesse Armstrong's award-winning Succession, an endgame is at hand as Logan's (Brian Cox) deal with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) appears to be unstoppable. At least, it appears unstoppable. The prospect of this seismic sale is triggering existential angst and a deep, painful divide among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. And now, it doesn't look like they're interested in going down without a fight… and maybe bringing the entire family down around them in the process. But beyond that, things have been kinda on the down low when it comes to details. So when Skarsgård and Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch) were asked by The Hollywood Reporter to describe what's to come in one word, you can imagine we would pay attention.

And let's just say that their answers are interesting in how different they are, maybe based on the perspectives of their respective characters. For Skarsgård, he sees the season as "manicured," but Braun went with "banger." And even though that was their first answer, "absolute banger" and "fire season" were Braun's follow-ups. Here's a look:

And here's a look back at the official teaser for HBO's Succession that was released before the end of the year:

The fourth season cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. In late August, we learned that Dagmara Domińczyk (Karolina Novotney) was set to return. Joining Domińczyk in returning recurring roles are Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Mattson), Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini), Juliana Canfield (Jess Jordan), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Naomi Pierce), Hope Davis (Sandi Furness), and Cherry Jones (Nan Pierce). In addition, Justin Kirk's Congressman Jeryd Mencken and Stephen Root's Future Freedom Summit Organizer Ron Petkus are also set to return.

Back in October 2022, producer Scott Ferguson (The Night Of, Brokeback Mountain) confirmed that Skarsgård, Braun & Snook had been filming in a number of locations across western Norway, including Atlantic Ocean Road, the Romsdalen Gondola, and the luxury Juvet Landscape Hotel. Set to delve further into the GoJo founder's world, Matsson invites the Roys for a visit. "Last season, we had an important new character and a new storyline, a potential merger with Alexander Skarsgård's tech company," Ferguson explained. "We were really excited when Alexander came on board — he's a wonderful actor. And from the beginning, [Armstrong's] idea was that the tech company was going to be led by someone from a Scandinavian country. In the writer's room, around February, Jesse had an idea for an episode they wanted to be in [Matsson's] part of the world."

Created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, the series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.