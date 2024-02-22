Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, suits, suits: l.a., suits: la

Suits: L.A.: "The Walking Dead" Star Josh McDermitt Joins NBC Pilot

The Walking Dead star Josh McDermitt will co-star with Stephen Amell in NBC's pilot for the franchise universe series Suits: L.A.

From Arrow to The Walking Dead – not too shabby. After learning last week that Stephen Amell had been tapped to lead NBC's pilot for Suits: L.A., a spinoff series set within the universe of Aaron Korsh's Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty & Gina Torres-starring series Suits, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Josh McDermitt has been tapped as a co-lead. Suits: L.A. is expected to spotlight Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. According to the logline for the series, Black's firm "is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved." McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an "energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed" friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law.

Suits: Aaron Korsh On Spinoff Idea He's Still "Really Excited About"

"Let me say right off that there is no [Suits] reboot or anything in the works. [The] Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out, and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…" Korsh wrote at one point back in August in what would turn out to be an afternoon filled with some great behind-the-scenes perspectives on the series. Now, we're getting to hear more from Korsh regarding his feelings on continuing the series – and the one series universe spinoff idea that still has his attention: "I would do that in the second."

"First of all, it's really hard work to come up with plots for a show that you love and care about and want to be great, so I'd never put a second of thought into it without someone saying, 'We want to do this,' because it's just torture to me. (Laughs.) When fans ask me, like, 'What do you think Harvey and Mike are up to in Seattle?' I'm like,'"I don't know!' It's really hard to come up with this stuff; that's why you have a writers' room — like, that's why we're on strike, so I don't have to by myself!" Korsh shared with The Hollywood Reporter during an extensive two-part interview.

"Also, look, USA gave us 26 episodes of notice for when the show was going to end. That's a lot of notice. And when it was over, I was very satisfied with it. I managed not to be ashamed of any of the episodes we did. And so, I'd be afraid [to do it again.] It's not like I can think of a ton of shows that have been rebooted that I've watched where I was like, 'Yeah, that was great.' Usually, I'm not even interested in watching them. So, again, if someone reached out and the cast was into it, I would consider it if I could come up with something that excited me," the series creator added – though there's one Suits spinoff that would get his attention. "But if I could wave a magic wand and get another show on the air, it wouldn't be a continuation of 'Suits.' Now, I know I've mentioned the [Robert] Zane prequel idea [centered on Rachel's dad, played by Wendell Pierce]. I would do that in the second. I was really excited about that."

Reports are that Victoria Mahoney (Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, The Old Guard 2) will direct the pilot episode for Suits: L.A., with production expected to kick off in Vancouver in late March. Stemming from UCP, Korsh is set to write and executive produce alongside David Bartis & Dog Liman for Hypnotic and Gene Klein.

