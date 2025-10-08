Posted in: Music, NFL, Opinion, Pop Culture, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, opinion, super bowl

Super Bowl: Mike Johnson Doesn't Know Bad Bunny, Still Has Opinion

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson doesn't like Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show - even though he didn't know who he was.

Despite the fact that he's from Puerto Rico and despite the fact that Puerto Rico is part of the United States, a whole lot of Trump's MAGA lackeys aren't too thrilled that Bad Bunny will be headlining the Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show in February 2026, preferring someone "American." You know, like Shania Twain, The Weeknd, Shakira, U2, Enrique Iglesias, Phil Collins, Paul McCartney, Sting, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, and Rihanna. Apparently, between doing his part to keep the Epstein Files from being released and keeping the U.S. Government shut down, U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson found some time to offer his whiter-than-a-polar-bear-caught-in-a-snowstorm two cents on the matter.

"I didn't even know who Bad Bunny was. But it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view, from what I'm hearing. It sounds like he's not someone who appeals to a broader audience." If you're like us, then you're not surprised. If Johnson has shown us anything in the past, it's that he won't hesitate to ramble on about things he knows nothing about. As for who Johnson would like to see perform, well… we'll leave it to him: "And there are so many eyes on the Super Bowl — a lot of young, impressionable children. And, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood or role models doing that. Not somebody like this."

After sharing that he was very happy performing during the big game, Bad Bunny noted during his monologue as host of this past weekend's SNL Season 51 premiere that everyone was happy about it—including FOX "News." From there, we got a badly edited video of FOX "News" anchors saying that they're thrilled and that Bad Bunny should be president. "Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors," Bad Bunny shared in Spanish following the clip. "It's more than a win for myself, it's a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it." Bad Bunny ended his monologue by joking that anyone who didn't understand what he just said should take the next four months to learn.

Previously, Trumpy on-again, off-again advisor Corey Lewandowski put on his big boy pants to issue a warning that ICE agents would be bringing their masked stormtrooper act to the big game. Checking in with that steaming pile of podcast known as The Benny Show, Department of Homeland Security Secretary "Cosplay" Kristi Noem reaffirmed that DHS will have ICE agents sniffing all around Levi's Stadium during the big game. In the past, Bad Bunny hasn't held back when it came to criticizing Trump, Noem, and ICE, noting they were a significant reason why he was scaling back his tour in the U.S.

When asked about the NFL's decision to go with Bad Bunny, Noem did everything she needed to do to convince us that she has the blandest, whitest personal playlist known to man. "They [NFL] suck and we'll win. God will bless us, and we'll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day. And they won't be able to sleep at night because they don't know what they believe, and they're so weak. We'll fix it," Noem shared, pulling off the amazing feat of combining a really crappy take with rambling nonsense.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement when the news was first announced. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL." Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

