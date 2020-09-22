Supergirl Ending with Extended Season 6; Melissa Benoist Responds

Changes in and around The CW's Arrowverse continued in a big way on Tuesday, with the network and producers Warner Bros TV and Berlanti Productions announcing that the Melissa Benoist-starring Supergirl will end its fight for truth and justice with the upcoming sixth season. Deadline Hollywood reports that the combination of production delays and the series' stead dip in ratings were the contributing factors in the producers, the studio, the network, and Benoist making the decision to go out on a high note with an extended final season. Filming on the sixth season is expected to start on September 28 in Vancouver, and would be scheduled to accommodate Benoist's pregnancy. The writing team is working on the storylines that will comprise the series' final 20 episodes.

Here's a look at Benoist's Instagram post addressing the news, where she promises fans an ending that will honor both the series and their commitment to it: "I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season":

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪"