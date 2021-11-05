Supergirl Finale Trailer Promises Every Moment Has Led Up to This

Between a final showdown with Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) & Lex (Jon Cryer) that finds a child's life (and the world) on the line and Alex (Chyler Leigh) & Kelly's (Azie Tesfai) impending nuptials, Kara (Melissa Benoist) isn't going to have a ton of time to sit back, relax & reflect by the time the dust settles on the two-hour, two-episode series finale "The Last Gauntlet" & "Kara." But as epic of a challenge it is that Kara's facing, the following extended preview (along with episode overviews) for the final run of The CW's Supergirl reassures viewers that she won't be facing it alone. But she didn't bring an army- she brought a family:

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19: "The Last Gauntlet": THE PENULTIMATE EPISODE KICKS OFF THE TWO-HOUR FINALE FOR "SUPERGIRL" – In the penultimate buildup to the season finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer). An unlikely ally steps in to help the team. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by J. Holtham and a teleplay by Derek Simon & Jay Faerber.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 20: "Kara": THE EPIC SERIES FINALE BRINGS BACK FAMILIAR FACES AND FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL WEDDING – In the epic series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle. Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan, and Chris Wood return for the series finale. The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).