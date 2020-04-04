"Supergirl" Season 5: A Look Into Lex's Post-"Crisis" Life [PREVIEW]

The CW's Supergirl needed to take a little time off after Alex's (Chyler Leigh) virtual adventure last episode nearly led to see very real-world disasters. Understandable, all things considered. But on Sunday, April 26, Clark Kent's cousin not only returns, but her real-world counterpart Melissa Benoist is also taking a trip behind the camera for her directorial debut. To mark the occasion, viewers are getting a Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer)-focused outing that feels almost like a "A Day in the Life of" episode, giving us a look at what makes Lex tick (like a time bomb).

While we still have a little more than three weeks to go, here's a little "early homework" from the network: the first official promo and overview for "Deus Lex Machina." What's catching our eyeballs in the description below isn't so much watching Lex play "ringmaster" (though that never gets old) as it is the promise of learning more about Lex's post-"Crisis" path to power, as you're about to see:

"Supergirl" season 5, episode 17 "Deus Lex Machina": MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan's latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis. Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl.

Based on characters from DC Comics created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas) and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers aka Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw aka J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal aka Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, and Staz Nair as William Dey.